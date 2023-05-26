lineups, schedule, TV, statistics and forecasts

Find out all the information about Getafe-Osasuna, check our predictions and create your bet on Betfair now.

Osasuna and Getafe Faces are seen on matchday 37 of LaLiga Santander. A clash between two clubs forced to win to continue pursuing their goals.

The ‘Geta’ needs the three points to try to stay away from the relegation places before the last league date, while the Rojillos want the victory for maintain their seventh position (Conference League), regardless of what happens in the rest of the meetings on this date.

Consult all the data and our forecasts for this Getafe-Osasuna

Possible alignments and casualties

These are the probable eleven that José Bordalás and Jagoba Arrasate could line up for the start of this match:

Getafe probable 11: Soria; Gaston, Mitrovic, Alderete, Juan Iglesias; Luis Milla, Maksimovic, Djene, Portu; Latasa, Mata.

The Azulones will not be able to count on the injured: Enes Ünal. In addition, Arambarri is a doubt for the party.

Sanctioned: AlenaDue to the accumulation of cards, he will not be able to play this day.

Probable 11 of Osasuna: Aitor, Juan Cruz, David García, Aridane, Rubén Peña; Pablo Ibáñez, Torró; Abde, Moi Gómez, Kike Barja; Chimy Ávila.

Los Rojillos face this duel with casualties due to injury to Brasanac and Nacho Vidal.

Sanctioned: Budimirdue to the accumulation of cards, they will lose this day.

Schedule and where to see Getafe CF vs. CA Osasuna

The match takes place this Sunday May 28, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Enjoy the meeting live through DAZN and live bet to this Getafe-Osasuna from Betfair.

Match history

The last five duels between both clubs ended with 3 Getafe victories and 2 draws.

In their last meeting, in the first round of Santander League 22/23the ‘Geta’ added the three points away from home thanks to the goals by Juan Iglesias and Gastón Álvarez.

These were the results of the last confrontations between Getafe Club de Fútbol and Club Atlético Osasuna:

Osasuna 0-2 Getafe (LaLiga Santander 22/23)

Osasuna 1-1 Getafe (LaLiga Santander 21/22)

Getafe 1-0 Osasuna (LaLiga Santander 21/22)

Osasuna 0-0 Getafe (LaLiga Santander 20/21)

Getafe 1-0 Osasuna (LaLiga Santander 20/21)

How do both teams arrive?

He Getafe beat Betis (0-1) in their last meeting and start this date tied on points with the club that marks the relegation places, Real Valladolid. In this way, the Madrid club need all 3 points to make sure that he does not end up at the end of this day in the red zone of the classification.

The current streak of the Azulones is 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 5 league games, in which they have scored and conceded the same goals (3).

On the other hand, Osasuna beat Athletic Club (2-0) in the last day to climb in the classification to the position that gives access to the Conference League.

The current streak of the Rojillos is 2 wins and 3 losses in the last five days, in which his balance was five goals in favor and seven against.

Predictions for Getafe-Osasuna

1. Victory of Osasuna a [4.2]: The Navarrese team is obliged to win to ensure that they reach the last day marking the European places, so our first forecast is that they will win away from home.

2. Both teams do not score [1.78]: four of the last five duels between the two teams ended with annotations by one of these squads, so it is very likely that this event will be repeated.

COMBIPARTIDO

Osasuna victory against Getafe + No goal scored in the 1st half + Less than 2.5 goals in the match a [12.2]