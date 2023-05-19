Linhai Huipu Middle School men’s basketball team won the national high school basketball league championship again. How can a small city realize its big dream?

In the men’s final of the National High School Basketball League Finals held recently, the Linhai Huipu Middle School basketball team defeated the High School Attached to Tsinghua University 74 to 73, winning the championship again after 6 years.

This high school basketball team from a small town in Taizhou exploded across the country overnight. “It’s a turnaround against the wind, it’s amazing!” Just like holding the script of “Slam Dunk”, Huipu Middle School staged a realistic version of “Xiangbei Middle School”.

This championship did not come easily. Huipu Middle School has defeated three strong opponents: last year’s national champion Shijiazhuang No. 2 Middle School, Guangdong Experimental Middle School with Guangdong Hongyuan Youth Team players as its main players, and Tsinghua University, the high school basketball “aircraft carrier” who has stood on the championship podium more than ten times attached middle school.

How did this team of champions come about? How does small town basketball go to the top of the country? In the past two days, we walked into Linhai Huipu Middle School to find out.

Huipu Middle School player Dan Houran (second from left) made a key tip-up during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

A team’s 18-year-old MVP and his pals

In the past few days, people have been asking, what is the password for Xiaocheng to win the championship? When the camera turned to the 12-member team, the answer was self-evident. As the MVP Dan Houran said in an interview that night: “We are not the perfect team, nor the strongest team, but we are the most united team.”

The shining team spirit is one of the winning weapons of the Huipu men’s basketball team. This kind of spirit can be fully expressed in the shots of the finals——

After the main player and captain Zhang Haobo was injured, he had a simple check-up and bandages and then competed again. After the game, his legs cramped and he was carried to the podium by his teammates.

Player Wu Ziyu, who was seriously injured a few years ago, stepped forward at the most critical moment of the finals, and his key score allowed the team to win the championship.

The scene at the awards ceremony moved many spectators even more. The injured player Zhu Botao had already left the field, and the players also brought his jersey to the podium.

This is the best interpretation of team spirit – on the field, everyone goes all out; on the championship podium, no one is missing.

With a height of 2.09 meters and a wingspan of 2.15 meters, Dan Houran, known as the “Inside Optimus Prime”, stood out in the finals. He scored 15 points and 9 rebounds that night and was named MVP. He took over the trophy from Yi Jianlian, the leader of the Chinese men’s basketball team, and became the “brightest star” in the audience. This trophy, which is shaped like the iconic one-handed dunk of the United Arab Emirates, is the glory that countless basketball teenagers dream of.

At this moment, he did not forget his teammates who fought side by side: “The trophy is very heavy to hold, but the MVP is not mine alone, it is the honor of everyone in the men’s basketball team of Huipu Middle School.”

Zhang Haobo, a player of the Huipu Middle School team who was injured in the game, was carried to the podium.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

This young man from Inner Mongolia just celebrated his 18th birthday last month. “The efforts of these years have not been in vain, and this trophy is the greatest affirmation.” He told everyone excitedly.

Dan Houran went to Huipu Middle School in his first year of high school. Many people remember that when he first came, he was very thin and 1.92 meters tall, but he was not dominant, his shooting was not very accurate, and his conditions were relatively ordinary in all aspects. After three years of training in high school, the basketball team of Huipu Middle School has achieved Dan Houran, for which he is grateful.

Of course, these big boys also have another side in life. Like my peers, I love to eat and play. On weekdays, they often met to play games on their rest days and formed an online team. On the birthday of a teammate, even if there is a training task, everyone will quietly prepare a birthday cake for the birthday star.

The future of these “basketball boys” has attracted much attention. At present, the eight senior high school students in the team have all passed the high-level athlete test of their favorite universities, and have been “booked” in advance by universities such as Tsinghua University, Xiamen University, and East China Normal University. They will start a new university life in September this year.

This group of champion teenagers entered the university through the special path of high-level basketball players, which also confirms that every child has a different life path. In their eyes, university is a broader stage where they have the opportunity to realize even bigger dreams. Dan Houran will go to Tsinghua University. His goal is to strive to play well in the Chinese University Basketball League, and then enter the professional league through the Chinese Professional Basketball League draft. “I hope to play against more masters on the field.”

Basketball has provided more possibilities for the lives of these teenagers. The spiritual qualities such as courage, hard work, cooperation and self-confidence cultivated in training and competition will be the most precious wealth in their life.

This is how a middle school Huipu championship team is made

Walking into the basketball hall of Huipu Middle School, there are two rows of pennants hanging on the left and right sides. On one side are the top three national players won over the years, and on the other side are all the champions of Zhejiang Province. This is the medal of merit for the Huipu Middle School basketball team.

In the past two days, the campus has been very lively. Many people, like us, tried to come here to find the answer: How did this county high school develop this championship basketball team? How much are they investing?

Jiang Xianjun is someone who cannot be avoided in Huipu Middle School basketball. In 1982, Jiang Xianjun, who graduated from the Department of Physical Education of the former Hangzhou University, chose to return to his alma mater. The task he received was to rebuild the campus men’s basketball team. When I first took over, there were no coaches, no teams, and only a concrete floor for the training ground. Parents were willing to send children with a little bit of basketball expertise in the city to other key middle schools.

Jiang Xianjun had no choice but to go out and recruit players by himself. He traveled to almost every town in Linhai, and he also went to observe the sports meeting in the city quietly. “There are more children, and the probability of being picked out is higher.” He recalled.

Jiang Xianjun looks very kind, but he is notoriously strict in training. In 1989, he took this group of children who were “picked up” everywhere and won the first place in the men’s basketball team in Taizhou City. In 1991, he won the championship in Zhejiang Province.

When he really stood on the national basketball court, Jiang Xianjun realized the gap between them and the strong teams. So he tried every means to introduce northern players, and made great efforts to invite Luo Lun from Liaoning to serve as the head coach of Huipu Middle School men’s basketball team. It is also under the leadership of Luo Lun that the men’s basketball team of Huipu Middle School has formed an obvious style of basketball tactics in recent years, which has both the agility of the south and the toughness of the north.

Lauren often wears a black peaked cap, and her swarthy face is serious most of the time. On the night of winning the championship, he laughed happily with the children. As the head coach, he requires every detail of his usual training according to the technical standards of champions. “The slogan we shout every day is to compete for the national championship. This is the only goal of our training.” Lauren does not hide his “ambition” “.

The enduring prosperity of Huipu Middle School’s basketball is also inseparable from the inheritance and perseverance of generations of coaches. The “layman” Li Kangle, who was selected by Jiang Xianjun on the track and field, chose to return to school after graduation and served as the head coach of the junior high school men’s basketball team for 16 years. Today, Li Kangle’s students, Sun Xinliang and Sun Geng born in the 1990s, have taken over the baton of Huipu basketball from him.

Walking in Huipu Middle School, you can feel the strong basketball atmosphere everywhere. When the weather is good, many students will play basketball during breaks and lunch breaks, and basketball has become the most popular elective course in this school. Every time the team goes out for a game, the campus bulletin board is filled with cheering posters made by the students. On the night of the finals, all the students in the school watched the football game together. At the end of the finals, the shouts of “Champion! Champion!” resounded through the night sky on campus. For Huipu students, basketball is an integral part of campus life.

As the basketball of Huipu Middle School is going to the whole country step by step, Linhai City has continued to increase its support for Huipu basketball in recent years. For example, increasing capital investment and improving the training environment for athletes; local sports, education and other departments coordinated and issued policies to solve a series of problems such as school base construction and special sports enrollment.

More importantly, as early as a few years ago, Huipu Middle School realized the importance of building a talent echelon. While introducing foreign players, it also increased the cultivation of local talents. “The selection starts from elementary school, and the junior high school selects 15 students from designated primary schools every year. After three years, 60% of the basketball seedlings will be sent to the high school.” Principal Wang Weixing introduced that this not only opened up the channel for basketball talents to enter higher education, but also initially built a pyramid structure. talent training model.

The halo of the championship will gradually fade, and Huipu Middle School is thinking about how to make the Huipu Middle School basketball team go further. “Looking at the strong high school basketball schools across the country, they all have distinct characteristics. For example, Tsinghua High School has a flexible and powerful policy for recruiting special students. Guangdong Experimental High School signed a joint construction agreement with Guangdong Hongyuan Basketball Club in the early years, and its development momentum is rapid. “Jiang Xianjun clearly sees that the road ahead is not easy, Huipu Middle School must find a new breakthrough as soon as possible, so that the pride of small town basketball can continue.

A city pursues its dreams and never turns back

The small ones are the ancient streets, and the big ones are the dreams that are constantly being pursued. In the past few days, Huipu Middle School’s championship has made “small towns have big dreams” a buzzword. The team’s slogan “Never turn back” has been constantly mentioned by the media and netizens, and has become a spiritual symbol of a city and a group of young people.

On the day of the champion boy’s triumphant return, the whole city of Linhai greeted him. Float parade, the city uses the “highest etiquette” to welcome this group of seventeen or eighteen-year-old children. Hanging on the float is exactly the sentence: Chasing dreams in a small town, never turning back. On the night of winning the championship, the Linhai Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government sent congratulatory letters, and the Municipal Basketball Association prepared a parade of floats in just one day, which showed the city’s support for a middle school team.

“There is Tsinghua University in the north and Huipu in the south.” Huipu Middle School, which was already well-known in the youth basketball circle, made its hometown Linhai completely out of the circle in the whole country because of this championship. While searching for the century-old history of Huipu, netizens are constantly changing their impressions of the city of Linhai. It has a long history and is the seat of Taizhou Fucheng. It has a profound cultural heritage and endless inheritance; the economic strength here should not be underestimated. Geely Automobile started here. The city itself is a realistic interpretation of “a small town with big dreams”.

Linhai basketball didn’t become lively overnight. In this small town, basketball has a unique cultural foundation and genes. In Linhai, you can talk about basketball with many people. From the staff of the high-speed rail station to taxi drivers, and even small shop owners, as long as basketball is mentioned, many people’s eyes will shine.

There are more than 10 basketball clubs in Linhai, and two local schools have established a complete basketball system from elementary school to high school. There are more than 400 basketball courts in the city distributed in communities, villages, schools and other corners. In Baishuiyang Town, Linhai, the village basketball league is held every summer. From 2017 to the present, every year the participating players are villagers. Every season, Baishui foreigners who do business in Shanghai and Beijing will fly back to their hometowns to compete. More than 20 village basketball teams in the town compete with each other, and the games are full.

In addition to basketball, which is famous for its dominance in the country, mountaineering, marathons, square dancing… Linhai people use mountains and rivers to integrate various physical exercises into their lives. There are 18 various sports associations in the city, and there are 1,500 members of the Mountaineering Association alone. Baishuiyang Town in the northwest built a paragliding base on Anji Mountain and hosted many professional events; Shangpan Town in the east turned the wasteland into a stadium to create a hot “Village BA” boom; Youxi Town in the south Jiangnan Grand Canyon built a new Off-road vehicles and outdoor quality development projects; Linghu, Niutoushan, Lingjiang and other waters in the urban area have permanent water sports; the small town event IP Chaigu Tang Si Kuo Cang cross-country race has long been internationally renowned.

The “digging, digging, digging” of Linhai made many netizens exclaim: This is really a small town of treasures. People in Linhai said, although we are small, we can be big, we can overcome the strong with the weak, and we can make it through. Indeed, even Mr. Lu Xun, a representative of toughness, used “hardness” to describe the temperament of Taizhou people.

In the eyes of Wang Rongjie, Director of Linhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, it is no surprise that Linhai people realize their big dreams, because they are born to dare to dream.

In the school song of Huipu Middle School, there is a line “Travel directly to Guanghan on a boat, and return the Beichen after picking it up”. Wang Rongjie is also a graduate of Huipu Middle School. He said with emotion that the reason why the Huipu Middle School basketball team can continue to maintain a high level is because they are not limited by their own objective conditions and dare to attack. “The attractiveness of Linhai and big cities is completely incomparable, but we just dare to fight, and if we fall, we will get up and continue to work, and we will never lie down.”

The basketball team of Huipu Middle School hides the spiritual core of Linhai, a small town that dares to make dreams blossom.