The Linping District of Hangzhou City is gearing up for the upcoming Asian Games with various sports events taking place in the area. The first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship with “Charm of Hangzhou” and the second China Youth Football League and “Charm of Hangzhou” Chinese Football Association National Youth Football League (U19 group) are being held sequentially in the Linping Sports Center. These events are not only a test for the organizers but also provide a glimpse into what the city can expect during the Asian Games.

The Linping Sports Center is undergoing a “stress test” as it hosts both volleyball and football games simultaneously. Over 12,000 spectators have been entering the stadium to watch the games, creating challenges for venue operations and event organization. To address the issue of crowd management, new security checkpoints have been opened in nearby colleges and universities to divert football game spectators and ease congestion.

The venue operation team has also made adjustments to venue facilities and lighting to provide a more comfortable experience for athletes, spectators, and media. This includes fine-tuning the atmosphere and ensuring all services are comprehensive and interlocking. These preparations aim to accumulate practical experience for the successful hosting of the Asian Games.

Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth competition. Zhao Xinyang, a volunteer in the volleyball competition, is responsible for wiping away sweat stains on the floor during games. This seemingly simple task requires quick and accurate judgment to determine the right timing and swift wiping action. With more than 600 volunteers participating in the event service, the Linping Sports Center is bustling with dedicated individuals who are proud to represent Chinese youth.

Outside the venue, the city of Linping is also undergoing changes in anticipation of the Asian Games. Residents like Chen Guohua have donned volunteer red vests to participate in traffic civilization guidance and safety patrols. Community beautification projects have also taken place, with the Fengyi Home building adopting a traditional style reminiscent of the Song Dynasty and creating a golden promenade in the central square.

With just 5 days left before the double match, the Linping District is putting its preparations to the test. These events not only showcase the district’s ability to host major sporting events but also provide a glimpse of the impact the Asian Games will have on the city as a whole. The excitement is building as the city transforms into a hub of athletic prowess and community involvement for the upcoming Asian Games.

