Linping Mountain Greenway Phase II Rotating Greenway Stunning Debut This year Hangzhou will build and renovate 250 kilometers of greenways-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou

Linping Mountain Greenway Phase II Rotating Greenway Stunningly Unveiled This year Hangzhou will build and renovate 250 kilometers of greenways

Daily Business News 360-degree panorama circles upwards, from shape to color, the beauty reaches a new height! Recently, the Linping Mountain Greenway Phase II Rotary Greenway was officially opened to the public, and its beautiful appearance is eye-catching.

Linping Mountain Greenway Phase II Rotating Greenway Project is located on Yanshan Road, diagonally opposite to Qiushan Street Subway Station. The greenway is specially designed as a rotating greenway adhering to the principle of maximally protecting the ecological environment.

The completion of the rotating greenway has opened up the traffic relationship between Linping Mountain and Qiushan Street Station of Metro Line 9, and built a new entrance to the Rhododendron Garden in Linping Park. Citizens can circle along the 360-degree panoramic greenway and enjoy all-round , Multi-angle, from far to near “three-dimensional distance view + climbing up close view” viewing mode.

When night falls, the rotating greenway lights up colorful lights, reflecting the entire starry sky, full of movement. It is worth mentioning that the revolving greenway is closely connected to the second-phase greenway of Linping Mountain, and citizens can walk up the mountain directly.

In addition to the second phase of the Linping Mountain Greenway, some “high-value” greenways have been completed in Hangzhou this year, making them a good place for citizens and tourists to check in.

For example, the Fuchun Shanju Greenway is built on the basis of the Fuchun River Changchuan Greenway and the Huangjinfan Ecological Landscape Project. Among them, the Fuchunjiang Changchuan Greenway project starts from the east of Zhongbu Bridge and ends at Xindian Natural Village, Xintong Village, Xintongxiang. The total length of the route is about 9.2 kilometers; Finally to Chunzhu Village, Xintongxiang, the total length of the route is about 5.5 kilometers.

The greenway faces the picturesque Fuchun River and relies on the mountains with overlapping peaks, allowing citizens and tourists to fully appreciate the unique scenery of Fuchun mountains and rivers.

The Genshan Road Greenway takes “natural ecology, sports and health” as the landscape design principle. On the basis of creating a transparent and seasonal plant landscape, the greenway and sports elements are integrated into the environment, showing a poetic and picturesque atmosphere in natural harmony. and health concept.

The Tongjian Lake Phase III Greenway located in Huashan and Gongguanshan is a hiking trail with a total length of about 7.5 kilometers. The completion of the greenway has realized the interconnection of Yunqi Town, Yichuang Town and Tongjian Lake.

During the construction of the trails, the mountain landscape conditions are taken into consideration to form a complete mountain fitness tour trail system. In places with better sightlines, landscape buildings such as pavilions and corridors are also arranged for citizens and tourists to rest and view the scenery.

The reporter learned that by the end of 2022, Hangzhou has built a total of 8 types of greenways with a total of about 4,600 kilometers, basically realizing the “greenway network within 5 minutes of the main city”.

This year, Hangzhou will continue to build Zhejiang Greenway 2.0 in an all-round way, build and renovate 250 kilometers of greenways, build a number of distinctive greenways with Hangzhou recognition; create 50 kilometers of high-quality greenways, and polish the Hangzhou Asian Games greenway brand.