Linz dethroned champion Krems in the HLA semifinals

The men of HC Linz fixed the surprise in the semifinals of the ZTE HLA Master League. The people of Linz also won the second game of the “Best of three” series against champions UHK Krems on Wednesday and thus sensationally advanced to the final as number seven in the regular season.

GEPA/Christian Moser



After a high lead in the meantime, Linz prevailed at home by a narrow margin of 31:30 (13:12). The opponent in the final will be determined on Thursday (8:20 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) in the Vienna derby between Fivers Margareten and Westwien.

Seven meters sealed the end of Krems

With seven goals, Linz were already ahead in the second half, but made it exciting again in the end. However, a converted seven meters sealed the end for Krems seconds before the end.

Last but not least, the veteran goalkeeper Markus Bokesch, who will end his career after this season, was a guarantee of success for the home side. “I’m just incredibly happy that we’re in the final,” he said in an ORF interview. “We just didn’t get anything together, nothing succeeded,” said Krems support Kenan Hasecic.

In 1996, the people of Linz were champions for the last time as ASKÖ Linz. In 2003 they reached the final again, at that time they lost to HC Hard. This year the opponent in the final will definitely come from Vienna: Margareten leads 1-0 against West Wien after a clear away win.

