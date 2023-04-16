Home » Linz-Steg submits again in the women’s final
Sports

Linz-Steg submits again in the women’s final

by admin
Linz-Steg submits again in the women’s final

The volleyball players from Linz-Steg again gained an advantage in the third game of the “Best of Five” final series for the Austrian championship title. The defending champions won the home game against Sokol/Post 3-0 (21, 19, 17) on Sunday evening and are thus 2-1 ahead in the series. The fourth and possibly already decisive game will take place in Vienna in eleven days, on Thursday, April 27th.

The first two sets were balanced for a long time and were fought over, only in the decisive phases around the 20-point mark did the women from Linz come up trumps. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., the steel volleys converted the first match point in the third round, which they made a little clearer.

In the men’s Austrian Volley League (AVL) there was a clear 3-0 home win for VCA Amstetten Lower Austria against Union Waldviertel. The Mostviertler, who had already won the first leg, secured fifth place in the league.

More see Austrian Volleyball Leagues 2022/23

See also  Shi Zhiyong wins Olympic gold medal again Mother: prepare food at home and wait for children to return

You may also like

Barcelona without a win for the third game...

Riccardo Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left”...

Scattered considerations after Austin’s MotoGP — Sportellate.it

Weakness for the master! Hudáček received a three-game...

Tick ​​bite | What to do and how...

Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results...

Roma-Udinese, Wijnaldum goes out with an eye problem...

Marseille takes second place, Nantes sinks

“Also present tonight. A step forward, with humility”

Fenerbahce – Mersin 99:60, Fenerbahce celebrates its first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy