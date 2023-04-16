Linz-Steg submits again in the women’s final

The volleyball players from Linz-Steg again gained an advantage in the third game of the “Best of Five” final series for the Austrian championship title. The defending champions won the home game against Sokol/Post 3-0 (21, 19, 17) on Sunday evening and are thus 2-1 ahead in the series. The fourth and possibly already decisive game will take place in Vienna in eleven days, on Thursday, April 27th.

The first two sets were balanced for a long time and were fought over, only in the decisive phases around the 20-point mark did the women from Linz come up trumps. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., the steel volleys converted the first match point in the third round, which they made a little clearer.

In the men’s Austrian Volley League (AVL) there was a clear 3-0 home win for VCA Amstetten Lower Austria against Union Waldviertel. The Mostviertler, who had already won the first leg, secured fifth place in the league.

