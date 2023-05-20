Home » Linz surprises Krems at the start of the semifinals
Sports

Linz surprises Krems at the start of the semifinals

by admin
Linz surprises Krems at the start of the semifinals

The handball players of HC Linz caused a surprise at the start of the HLA semi-final. The Upper Austrians celebrated a 27:25 away win against defending champion UHK Krems in the first game of the “Best of three” series on Saturday. The table seventh of the basic round can move into the final on Wednesday in the home hall.

After Linz had already eliminated cup winner Hard in the quarter-finals, they also took the lead against the defending champion. The Kremser led after 20 minutes by four goals, but the guests managed the 13:13 tie until the break.

Immediately after the change, Linz, led by Alexander Hermann (9 goals) and Lucijan Fizuleto (8), pulled away by two goals and were no longer behind. And that despite the fact that Tobias Cvetko, the eighth top scorer in the HLA regular round, failed to score and had to leave the field with a red card in the 49th minute.

More in addition to the Austrian handball leagues

See also  Euroleague: AS Monaco grants 300 fewer tickets than promised to Maccabi Tel Aviv

You may also like

Two bloody Pilsen injuries at Slavia. According to...

Berrettini will also miss Roland Garros: “I’m not...

Polcanova and Gardos already failed at the start...

GARDA TRENTINO EXTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

How is the new “The Legend of Zelda”...

Manchester City champion of England after the defeat...

Saturday the tour of Italy from Sempione to...

Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals...

6 things to do in the morning to...

LBA Playoffs: Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro-Olimpia Milano, game 4

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy