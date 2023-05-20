Linz surprises Krems at the start of the semifinals

The handball players of HC Linz caused a surprise at the start of the HLA semi-final. The Upper Austrians celebrated a 27:25 away win against defending champion UHK Krems in the first game of the “Best of three” series on Saturday. The table seventh of the basic round can move into the final on Wednesday in the home hall.

After Linz had already eliminated cup winner Hard in the quarter-finals, they also took the lead against the defending champion. The Kremser led after 20 minutes by four goals, but the guests managed the 13:13 tie until the break.

Immediately after the change, Linz, led by Alexander Hermann (9 goals) and Lucijan Fizuleto (8), pulled away by two goals and were no longer behind. And that despite the fact that Tobias Cvetko, the eighth top scorer in the HLA regular round, failed to score and had to leave the field with a red card in the 49th minute.

