Lion cubs against giants. Many people do not believe them, this role suits the Czech Republic, says the expert

While the Israeli national team belongs to the tournament outsiders, the English and Germans, on the other hand, are seen as the most serious aspirants for the overall championship. The Czech football team will therefore need to take points from one of the favorites in order to advance to the playoffs.

“England and Germany are the clear favorites and if the road to the quarter-finals should lead, then it is necessary to manage one match with them. Of course, on the assumption that it will work out with Israel as well,” explains Sport.cz editor Martin Mls.

One-on-one with former national team coach Karel Krejčí before EURO 21Video: Sport.cz

The Czech national team will start the tournament with a duel against England on Thursday. This will be followed by a clash with Germany on Sunday and a match with Israel next Wednesday. The former coach of the national team, Karel Krejčí, believes that promotion will still be in play before the third match. “Coach Suchopárek will emphasize to the boys that they still have the opportunity to play for something in the third duel,” thinks Krejčí, who left the position of U21 head coach two years ago.

The guests of the Přímák show are aware that nothing simple awaits Czech bachelors. “I think that the Czech team will not lose outright in any of them. I expect courageous performances, there will be something to watch,” Mls estimates. “They will be brave performances, even against the favorites it will not be a disappointment. But whether it will be enough to advance, I am not sure at this moment. Maybe I will be pleasantly surprised,” he reflects journalist.

Czechs without general practice before the EURO. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

Krejčí, who coached the national team at the last EURO and the team finished third in the group behind Italy and Spain, believes that the players can surprise. “I think a lot of people don’t believe them. But I believe that they will bring good form and surprise us,” the fifty-four-year-old coach would be pleased.

The Czech team, which flew to the EC venue on Monday, goes into the tournament without a classic warm-up. After the model match, they enter the tournament straight away with a sharp match. “The coach rather wanted the team together, to do some practice things towards the opponent. They probably didn’t want to risk any possible injuries,” says Krejčí.

