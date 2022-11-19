the interview

Lionel Abega could not be on the field tomorrow in Scotti Pavia away to Gallarate (ball at two o’clock 18) in anticipation of the eighth matchday of Serie B. The 17-year-old Olimpia Milano product sprained his right ankle in the training on Wednesday and only at the end will it be decided whether to use it or not.

«I’m sorry – he explains – in Gallarate my partner in the under 19 Francesco Gravaghi plays. I still want to play.”

Did you talk to Gravaghi in the three matches played in the first phase of the Next Gen?

«Yes, but it was very vague. He said he’s happy, that they’re a good team. Maybe he didn’t want to show his cards before tomorrow’s game. With the under 19 team from Milan we beat Venice, with me MVP, then we lost against Trento and won against Scafati».

Tell us your story?

« I was born in Cameroon and arrived in Italy, in Rome, when I was 14 years old. I’ve always liked basketball. The Armani scouts saw me and bought my card, so I moved to Milan. For me it’s a great opportunity, Olimpia is a basketball legend. Last year they loaned me to Urania and this year I came to Scotti, but I know they continue to follow me».

Paul Biligha, now center of Olimpia and of the national team, took off from Pavia. Would you like to do the same sporting route?

“Of course. In Milan I was lucky enough to talk to him and get to know him, he is a great person as well as a super player. Biligha is an example for me, for what I would like to do in basketball. I know he did extra training and I too do it with coach Mazzetti in the morning. I work on the fundamentals and then in the afternoon I try to put them into practice».

You’ve made great strides since you arrived in Pavia, so much so that today you average 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Can you explain these numbers to us?

«At first I was a bit lost: everything was new, from the city, to the teammates, to the coach, to the category. I tried to settle in, without forcing. In the first two games I struggled, even if I have to thank coach Mazzetti for the trust he has always given me. Potì’s injury paved the way for me to join the quintet. His absence weighs heavily because he is a high quality player. Getting into the top five was an opportunity to demonstrate my skills and I didn’t let it slip away».

Playing a lot in a senior league and it’s good for you?

“Very good. No one spares me anything and that’s okay. Beyond the attack, at the beginning I was having a hard time defending against experienced people. I am committed to having the trust of the coach and my teammates, who know they can count on me».

Features to improve?

«I would say everything, because I’m young and I still have a long way to go. In particular I would say the dribble and the reading of the opponent’s game, then the defense».

What school do you attend?

«A private school with an economic and social focus in Voghera and I get on well with both my classmates and the teachers».

The dream in the drawer?

«Get as high as possible with basketball, in the Euroleague with the Milan team, maybe the NBA. But for now I’m only thinking about Scotti».maurizio scorbati