Lionel Messi apologizes to PSG for his trip to Saudi Arabia and “awaits the decision of the club”

Lionel Messi presented his apologies on Friday May 5 in a video posted on Instagram to his teammates and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia after the club suffered yet another league defeat – earning him a two-week internal suspension.

“I apologize to my teammates and await the club’s decision. I apologize to my partners and the clubexplained in Spanish the player in this short video. I sincerely thought that we were going to have a free day after the match, as was the case in the previous weeks. I had organized this trip and I could not cancel it, I had already canceled it [une première fois] previously. »

PSG suspended the Argentine world champion on Tuesday several days after a trip to Saudi Arabia as part of a partnership with the tourist office of this country, carried out without the agreement of its leaders. During this suspension, he does not train, does not play and is not paid. According to several media, it will last two weeks, information that the club has not confirmed.

Galtier castigates the demonstration in front of Neymar’s home

Earlier in the day, coach Christophe Galtier had not let go of this new affair which is shaking the club, during his press conference preceding the match in Troyes, Sunday for the 34e Ligue 1 day, the first since the suspension of the star. The technician carefully kicked in touch, while leaving the door open to a return of his Argentine superstar. “I was informed earlier this week by my management of their decision to suspend Leo. Once I was informed of the decision, I made the decision not to comment on it. I am an employee of the club, a decision is made, I do not comment on it”explained the Parisian coach two days before the trip to Troyes. “I didn’t have to make the decision”he added.

Lionel Messi, 36 years old in June, whose departure from PSG is likely in June after two largely disappointing seasons, should normally return to Ligue 1 grounds after this suspension. His public apology suggests a return for the last three days. “We will see when Leo comes back, we will see what will happen, obviously there will be discussions with the whole club, but also with Leo, who is the first concerned”slipped Christophe Galtier.

On Wednesday, the day after this new crisis, it was the supporters who expressed their dissatisfaction with the results and the situation of the club, in front of the headquarters of PSG and the home of Neymar. Several security guards were present on Friday near Camp des Loges. “Regarding the meeting in front of a player’s home, you have to be careful about that and privacy is privacy. I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our supporters, the demonstration in front of the headquarters, our workplace, but I do not accept that we go to a player’s home, because there may be excesses, because our society has gone mad”reacted the coach.

After their sixth defeat this season, PSG, still leaders and on the way to winning their eleventh title, travels to Troyes (18e22 points) on Sunday to try to get a break in this dark end to the season. “To tell you that we are living in a pleasant period? No, I grant you that. But there is a goal to achieve and my players are working.underlined Galtier, adding: “Don’t think that my players don’t care when there is a defeat, I saw the reaction of the group, we are all focused and concerned. » “It’s not enough but there is a title to go for (…), there is the reality of the locker room and it shows me that they want to seek the title. It’s an unhappy group when the team loses.”he assured.

