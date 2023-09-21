Home » Lionel Messi: Argentine forced off with ‘old injury’ for Inter Miami as US Open Cup final looms
Sports

Lionel Messi: Argentine forced off with ‘old injury’ for Inter Miami as US Open Cup final looms

by admin
Lionel Messi: Argentine forced off with ‘old injury’ for Inter Miami as US Open Cup final looms

Lionel Messi handed the captain’s armband to DeAndre Yedlin.

Lionel Messi was forced off after 37 minutes on his return to action for Inter Miami – but his team-mates sealed a 4-0 win over Toronto FC.

The Argentine, absent for Miami’s 5-2 defeat by Atlanta on Saturday due to fatigue, could miss next week’s US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

Manager Gerardo Martino said the 36-year-old is carrying an “old injury”.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was not used by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni against Bolivia last week.

Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba also suffered an injury against Toronto and Martino said both players would definitely miss Sunday’s game against Orlando City.

“There is no chance they will be there on Sunday,” said Martino.

“I know we have a final to play [on Wednesday] but they won’t go near the pitch if they can’t play.”

Miami have not lost any of the 11 matches in which Messi has featured since he joined the MLS club in July, after leaving French champions Paris St-Germain at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The score was level at 0-0 when captain Messi left the field against Toronto, but his replacement, Robert Taylor, scored twice and Facundo Farias and Benjamin Cremaschi also found the net in a comfortable victory.

“The scans [Messi] had with the national team, they didn’t show any injury. We still saved him to be safe,” Martino said.

“We don’t think he has a muscular injury. That’s also from a conversation I just had with him.

“But we have to continue being careful. We’ll look at it the next few days.”

See also  Basement duel against Stuttgart: FCA coach Maassen: "Will appear with a lot of energy"

Argentina manager Scaloni said Messi did not feature for his country last week because he “was not ready to play” and the World Cup winner “did not feel comfortable”.

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable Error Encountered: Troubleshooting Tips and...

Scores in the group phase as of 6:45...

America Defeats Querétaro to Take the Lead in...

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: Gunners mark Champions League...

Arrival of Delegations Intensifies as Hangzhou Asian Games...

He was born for Real. Bellingham struck, then...

Washington Nationals Crush Chicago White Sox 13-3 with...

OKC, injury for Pokusevski: at least six weeks...

Inter Milan’s Winning Streak Comes to an End...

Lens catches Sevilla FC in the Champions League

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy