Lionel Messi before leaving Paris St-Germain

Lionel Messi before leaving Paris St-Germain

After the short trip to Saudi Arabia, the Argentine will be suspended for two weeks. It’s the beginning of the end of a misunderstanding. Where will Messi continue his career? Three options stand out.

Barcelona, ​​Miami or Saudi Arabia? Lionel Messi is spoiled for choice.

Aurelien Meunier / Getty

When people one day talk about the career of a certain Lionel Messi, and they will continue to do so for a long time, there will also be a footnote: And then he was in Paris for two more years.

