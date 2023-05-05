Lionel Messi: Coach hints Messi will never play for PSG again

Lionel Messi is suspended at Paris Saint-Germain after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. His trainer is now suggesting that the superstar may not return at all. He understands the protests of the PSG fans.

World champion Lionel Messi has been suspended for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Paris St. Germain has decided in a disciplinary procedure to exclude the superstar from training and games.

Trainer Christophe Galtier does not want to comment on the suspension of world champion Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. He was informed about the measure by the club management at the beginning of the week. “I have decided not to comment on the decision,” he said at a PSG press conference on Sunday’s game at Estac Troyes on Friday, stressing he was an employee of the club.

Messi will be absent in Troyes, he is not allowed to play or train for two weeks after an allegedly unregistered short trip with the family as a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old does not get paid during this time either. Messi has still not commented on the penalty.

Virtually no one expects Messi to stay at PSG after this season, his contract expires on June 30. He had moved from FC Barcelona to Paris two years ago, after more than 20 years with the Catalans, the heavily indebted club could no longer afford the superstar. There is now speculation that Messi will return to Barça. But he is also said to have received an immense offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Major League Soccer in the USA is also very interested in the seven-time world soccer player.

The question at the moment is also whether Messi will ever return to PSG for the remaining games. “We’ll see what happens,” Galtier said. “There will certainly be talks with the entire club, but also with Leo, who is the first to be affected.” Galtier emphasized once again that he had not made the decision to suspend.

Meanwhile, he showed understanding for the anger and annoyance of the PSG fans, including their recent protest in front of the club’s office. However, he does not accept that fans would gather in front of the players’ houses, Galtier emphasized. Paris Saint-Germain has increased security as a result. As the news agency Agence France-Presse wrote, the security staff has been increased in front of the training ground and in front of the accommodations of Messi, Neymar and Italian PSG professional Marco Verratti.

Supporters of the club had expressed their displeasure in front of the still injured superstar Neymar, whose possible departure well before the end of his contract is now also speculated. Because of this and because of insults against Messi and Marco Verratti, PSG have increased security measures. Society is getting crazier, more uncontrollable, said the 56-year-old Galtier. “We must be careful.”