In just three games with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is already making a huge impact on the team and the league. In the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup against Orlando City, Messi once again showcased his talent and led Inter Miami to victory. Despite a delayed start due to a storm, Messi shone throughout the match and scored two goals to secure a 3-1 win for his team.

The match began with a 1-1 tie at halftime, with Messi scoring the opening goal for Inter Miami and César Araújo equalizing for Orlando City. In the second half, Inter Miami took the lead again when Josef Martínez converted a penalty after Orlando’s Antonio Carlos was shown a yellow card. Messi then sealed the victory with his second goal of the match, assisted by Martínez.

This win means that Inter Miami advances to the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup. Messi’s incredible performance has been a major factor in the team’s success, as he has now scored in all three of his matches with the club. In total, Messi has scored three goals and contributed one assist in just 114 minutes of play.

The match was not without controversy, as Messi received a yellow card in the first half for a challenge against Wilder Cartagena. Orlando City’s Kyle Smith also received a yellow card during the game.

The match was initially delayed due to weather conditions, with heavy rain and lightning causing the field to flood. However, after a one-hour and 35-minute delay, the game finally started. Prior to the match, Inter Miami presented its new signing, Spanish player Jordi Alba. Alba, who was among the substitutes, could potentially make his debut for the club soon.

Both teams arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium for the Florida classic and were eager to compete. Inter Miami’s lineup included Messi, Martínez, and Alba among others, while Orlando City fielded a strong team with Gallese, Antonio Carlos, and Torres.

Messi’s incredible performances have solidified his status as the star of the league and indicate that he will continue to dominate the game in the United States. Inter Miami fans are excited about what Messi brings to the team and look forward to watching him in future matches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

