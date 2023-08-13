Home » Lionel Messi Dominates Scoring Table in Leagues Cup 2023 as Rivals Fall Behind
Lionel Messi Dominates Scoring Table in Leagues Cup 2023 as Rivals Fall Behind

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has not only opened many doors for the Fort Lauderdale franchise in the 2023 Leagues Cup but has also had a significant impact on Messi himself. The Argentine star is currently the leading scorer in the North American competition, leaving his closest competitors behind.

In the quarterfinals match between MLS and Liga MX, Messi scored a goal during Las Garzas’ victory over Charlotte FC, bringing his goal tally to eight in just five games. This remarkable feat prompts a closer look at the player who comes closest to the world champion on the scoring table.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane, a South African striker for Minnesota FC, scored seven goals in the tournament. However, his club was eliminated in the round of eight against Nashville SC, putting an end to his chances of challenging Messi’s scoring record. Despite this disappointment, Hlongwane remains a prominent figure in the South African National Team.

Denis Bouanga, with six goals, was another player trailing Messi in the Leagues Cup 2023 scoring table. Although he managed to score a goal in the quarterfinal round, Bouanga’s team, LAFC, ultimately fell to Liga MX Monterrey. The French-Gabonese attacker continues to shine in North America and will have to wait for another opportunity to compete against the legendary FC Barcelona.

Following closely behind these two footballers were Germán Berterame and Brandon Vázquez, both with five goals. However, Berterame had to bid farewell to the competition due to a foot fracture suffered during the match between Rayados and Portland Timbers. On the other hand, Vázquez, a Mexican-American striker playing for the USMNT, failed to advance in the round of 32 against Nashville, despite his significant contributions in the game and during penalties.

As the tournament enters the semifinal stage between MLS and Liga MX, Messi’s closest competitors in the goalscoring department are his teammate Robert Taylor (with four goals) and midfielder Dániel Gazdag, representing the Philadelphia Union. This intensifies the significance of the upcoming clash between Las Garzas and the Union at Subaru Park for Inter Miami’s number 10.

With Messi’s dominance in the Leagues Cup, it remains to be seen if any player can catch up to the legendary Argentine and challenge his position as the top scorer of the tournament. The Leagues Cup semifinals promise an exciting battle, and all eyes will be on Messi and his pursuit of glory with Inter Miami.

