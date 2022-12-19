Home Sports Lionel Messi: Is he the greatest footballer who led Argentina to the World Cup – BBC News 中文
Sports

Lionel Messi: Is he the greatest footballer who led Argentina to the World Cup – BBC News 中文

by admin
Lionel Messi: Is he the greatest footballer who led Argentina to the World Cup – BBC News 中文
  • Phil McNulty
  • By BBC reporter from Lusail Stadium, Doha

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

After 5 World Cups, Messi finally wins the Hercules Cup

After the lights went down at the Lusail Stadium, Lionel Messi stepped into a spotlight alone as he finally took on the only untouched goal of his glamorous career. trophy.

The 35-year-old Argentine football champion rubbed his hands to prepare for the moment of being crowned king. He put on the traditional Arabic costume called “bisht”, then took the Hercules Cup and held it high to the sky. Flashing lights and fireworks all over the sky lit up around him.

Messi has achieved his dream. The last regret among his many accolades was also filled – and it was all accomplished in a final that will be remembered for years as one of the most tumultuous in World Cup history, culminating in the Argentine icon’s rise to the top.

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

This is the third time in Argentina’s history that they have won the World Cup.

He can now count among his seven Ballons d’Or awards, four UEFA Champions League titles, a Copa America title, 10 La Liga titles for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. -Germain’s Ligue 1 title, plus a World Cup title.

You may also like

unerali Mihajlovic, the direct | Fans outside the...

France: disappointment and pride, records on TV and...

Lautaro, from his arrival at Inter to the...

The return of Argentina to Buenos Aires: the...

The Messaggero Veneto Sport award goes to Vicario:...

Qatar 2022, Argentina world champion on penalties after...

When Argentina was at the feet of Vilas,...

The Maneskin destroy the instruments on stage and...

France, 7 changes in the final against Argentina?...

Mea culpa Pordenone, how much all those comebacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy