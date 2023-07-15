Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami: A New Era Begins for MLS

Title: Lionel Messi Signs with Inter Miami, Officially Joining the MLS

Date: Jul 15, 2023

Duration: 2 min read

Lionel Messi has officially become a player for Inter Miami, as confirmed by the club in a video of his contract signing. The Argentine star’s contract with the MLS team will expire at the end of the 2025 season, lasting for two and a half seasons. Inter Miami celebrated the arrival of Messi on Twitter, welcoming him to the team.

After a successful career in Europe, 36-year-old Messi has now made his debut in the MLS of the United States. His introduction on social media was accompanied by a special video clip referencing the upcoming World Cup in Qatar 2022. The clip featured the background song “Muchachos” and concluded with Messi saying, “Yeah guys, see you in Miami.”

Despite having already trained with his new teammates under the guidance of coach Tata Martino, who previously worked with Messi at Barcelona and the Argentine National Team, the signing of his contract allows for the publication of images of him as an official soccer player for Inter Miami.

The official presentation of Messi, presented in the style of American entertainment, will take place next Sunday, complete with a show. On Monday, he will hold a press conference, and on Tuesday, he will have his first open house training session.

Having just returned from a month-long vacation, Messi is currently preparing himself physically. Furthermore, the MLS will soon go on a break to make way for the Leagues Cup, during which Messi could make his official debut for Inter Miami.

In addition to reuniting with former teammate Sergio Busquets, there are also expectations for the arrival of Jordi Alba to the team, although this has not yet been confirmed.

With Messi donning the iconic pink shirt, Inter Miami and its fans eagerly anticipate the superstar’s impact in the MLS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

