Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema named, Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the list

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or even the 2022 winner, Karim Benzema, appear in the list of nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, unveiled on Wednesday September 6, while the Spanish world champion selection places five players in the women’s list . On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time holder of the supreme individual award, exiled in the Saudi club of Al-Nassr, is not named.

His historic rival, the Argentinian Lionel Messi, world champion and hero of the final against France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is favorite to win an eighth Ballon d’Or, despite his departure in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain towards Inter Miami and the American league, much less raised than the European championships. Nevertheless, Messi has piled up goals and assists since arriving in Florida.

But he is now in competition with the new generation symbolized by the Norwegian stars Erling Haaland (23 years old) and French Kylian Mbappé (24 years old). The former won the UEFA trophy for the best player of the 2022-2023 season, scoring a whopping 52 goals in all competitions for his first season with Manchester City, including 39 in the Premier League – a record.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers “Let’s invent a new Ballon d’Or, more open, fairer and less serious!” »

The second was the other protagonist in the 2022 World Cup final, scoring the hat-trick to respond to Messi’s brace. He scored 36 goals in 42 games for PSG last season and started the new season on a high note with five goals already in three Ligue 1 games.

Ceremony on October 30

Among the newcomers to the list, the English prodigy Jude Bellingham, recruited by Real Madrid this summer, his sidekick Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), the young German from Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala or the new PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

On the women’s side, the Spanish selection, which won the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, places five players, including four from FC Barcelona – Aitana Bonmati (winner of the UEFA prize), Patricia Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Salma Paralluelo. The fifth, Olga Carmona, the only scorer in the final against England, comes to Real Madrid.

Read our story (2022): Article reserved for our subscribers Karim Benzema, itinerary of a Ballon d’Or

Patricia Guijarro and Mapi Leon were named despite their assumed absence from this World Cup: they were among the “rebellious” refusing to play under the orders of ex-coach Jorge Vilda, sacked since the final in the turmoil of the Luis affair Rubiales.

On the other hand, their compatriot Alexia Putellas, Ballon d’Or in 2021 and 2022, does not appear in the list. Seriously injured in a knee, she has been away from the field for a long time for almost the entire season. The 2023 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place on October 30 in Paris.

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

