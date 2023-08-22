Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Victory in North American Confederations Cup Final

Lionel Messi secures Inter Miami’s first title

Global Times Special Correspondent Ke Xin

In a thrilling match, Lionel Messi led the Miami International team to victory over the Nashville team in a penalty shootout, securing Inter Miami’s first-ever title in the North American Confederations Cup final on the 19th. With this win, Miami International also advanced directly to the top 16 of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

This remarkable achievement marks Messi’s 44th championship in his career, surpassing Brazilian defender Alves and cementing his position as the player with the most championships in history. Adding to his list of accolades, Messi has been nominated in the top three for the prestigious European Ballon d’Or award, contending with De Bruyne and Harland.

Joining Miami International in July this year, Messi wasted no time making an impact. In just a month, he scored 10 goals and provided 1 assist in 7 appearances, playing a pivotal role in helping Miami International secure their first championship title. Additionally, Messi was awarded the top scorer and best player in the North American League Cup.

During the final match, Messi showcased his exceptional skills and helped Inter Miami take the lead in the first half. Nashville, however, managed to equalize the score in the second half, leading the game into a penalty shootout. Messi confidently stepped up and scored, ultimately leading Miami to a thrilling 10-9 victory in the penalty shootout and securing the championship with an overall score of 11-10.

Following the game, Messi celebrated with team owner David Beckham, expressing his joy and gratitude on social media. He wrote, “Championship! I am very happy to win the first championship in team history. Everyone’s hard work and struggle made this possible. I hope this is just the beginning.” Miami international coach Martino praised Messi, stating, “When you mention Messi, you will say that this is the best player in the world. There is no better compliment than this. He has proved it in game after game at this point.”

Nashville coach Gary Smith admitted defeat and commended Messi’s unstoppable talent, stating, “At certain moments in the game, Messi cannot be defended. He will suddenly explode, and there is no way to deal with it.” Argentine Football Association President Tapia also sent his congratulations, stating, “Once again, I believe Messi is unique. Congratulations on winning the championship and setting a new record.” Popular Spanish publication “Mundo Deportivo” commented, “Messi once again made history in the United States.”

While securing the Confederations Cup championship is undoubtedly a great accomplishment, Messi’s challenges with Inter Miami are far from over. The team currently sits at the bottom of the MLS East standings, lagging behind in the race for the playoffs by 12 points and facing a 17-point gap for qualification. With 12 rounds left in the league, Messi and Inter Miami face an uphill battle to turn their season around and secure a playoff spot.

As Messi continues to make headlines and break records, fans eagerly await his next thrilling performance and hope to witness more historic moments in his illustrious career.

