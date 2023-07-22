Lionel Messi Makes Official Debut with Inter Miami in MLS Match against Blue Cross

Title: Lionel Messi Makes Official Debut for Inter Miami in MLS

Date: July 21, 2023

Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine footballer, made his highly-anticipated debut for Inter Miami, the MLS team, on Wednesday. The striker started on the substitute bench but entered the game in the 54th minute, showcasing his incredible skills and contributing to his team’s performance.

Manager Gerardo Martino’s decision to introduce Messi as a substitute for Leonardo Campana proved to be a game-changer. As soon as he stepped onto the field, Messi received the captain’s badge, signifying his role as a key leader in the team. This move also marked Sergio Busquets’ first appearance for Inter Miami since joining the club alongside Messi.

The crowd erupted in cheers, chanting “Messi, Messi,” as soon as he touched the ball. The fans displayed their affection for the legendary Argentine, and the stands featured a giant banner reading “Welcome to La Familia” alongside a typhus with Messi’s face. The atmosphere was electrifying, and the support for Messi was evident from the first minute.

Positioned initially as a midfielder, Messi quickly adapted and played freely on the field. This prompted the opposition, Blue Cross, to double-mark him, acknowledging his dangerous presence. Meanwhile, Busquets showcased his abilities in midfield to maintain a constant flow of the game.

Martino’s tactical approach with a 4-3-3 formation aimed to counter Ricardo Ferretti’s Blue Cross team effectively. In defense, Inter Miami had Drake Callender in goal, supported by DeAndre Yedlin, Kamal Miller, Sergii Kryvtsov, and Ian Fray. Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruiz, and Dixon Arroyo formed the midfield, providing a solid support structure. The attacking trio consisted of Robbie Robinson, Leonardo Campana, and Robert Taylor.

On the other hand, Blue Cross, managed by “Tuca” Ferretti, opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Andrés Gudiño guarded the goal, with Rodrigo Huescas, Rafael Guerrero, Carlos Salcedo, and Ignacio Rivero forming the defensive line. In midfield, Jesús Dueñas and Carlos Rodríguez controlled the game, while Uriel Antuna, Moisés Vieira, and Carlos Rotondi played in an advanced role. Diber Cambindo led the attack.

Ferretti’s team received a boost with the return of Antuna and Rodríguez, who rejoined the team after representing the Mexican National Team in the Gold Cup.

Messi’s debut for Inter Miami marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in MLS history. Fans can expect thrilling performances and numerous memorable moments as the legendary footballer showcases his talent in the American league.

