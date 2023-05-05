Lionel Messi: Paris Saint-Germain suspend world champions for two weeks

PAccording to media reports, aris Saint-Germain has suspended superstar Lionel Messi for two weeks within the club. According to the generally well-informed broadcaster RMC and the sports magazine “L’Équipe”, the reason is an unarranged trip to Saudi Arabia.

The suspension applies with immediate effect. According to the reports, soccer world champion Messi is not allowed to take part in games or training. He should also not receive any salary in the two weeks. RMC wrote that Messi had traveled to Saudi Arabia as part of his job as a tourism ambassador.

Messi played for PSG in the 3-1 (2-1) loss to FC Lorient on Sunday. Recently there had been rumors about a possible change of the world champion to Saudi Arabia. There is talk that Al-Hilal Messi is said to have made an offer.