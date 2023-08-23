Home » Lionel Messi says he spent two ‘difficult’ years in Paris and is ‘not thinking’ about retirement
In an interview with Apple TV +, Lionel Messi assured that he “is not yet thinking” of retirement and that he wants to “make the most of the time that remains” in football. “I like to play, to be on the field with a ball, to compete and to train,” he added. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be playing, but I’ll try to enjoy it while I can, as long as I’m fine, and we’ll see. The most important thing is to take advantage of what is left, whether it is a lot or a little. You have to enjoy every moment because it won’t come back and I don’t want to regret anything. »

A little later the same day, Messi won his first trophy with Miami, the Leagues Cup, against Nashville after penalties (1-1, 10-9 on pens). He scored on this occasion his tenth goal in seven matches since his departure in July from PSG to Miami for a two and a half year contract.

Two difficult years in Paris

The world champion repeated that his arrival in Florida was motivated by family reasons. “We had spent two difficult years (in Paris). The truth is it didn’t go well, we struggled, he said. (in Miami) It’s a bit like going back to the life we ​​had in Barcelona: enjoying everyday life, the children, in a family that is doing well. I also appreciate the sports daily, which was not the case. Now that some time has passed, I can say that we were right to say that (Miami) was the right place to come,” added the former Barca idol. He had already assured in June that he had not been happy at PSG. Messi will play his next match with Miami on Wednesday in Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-finals.

