Lionel Messi Set to Debut for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Against Cruz Azul

Title: Lionel Messi to Make Official Debut with Inter Miami Against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

Date: 2023-07-19

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, is set to make his official debut with Inter Miami on Friday, as they face off against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. This highly anticipated match marks the start of Messi’s new adventure with the American team.

Cruz Azul, the Mexican football team, will have the distinction of being Messi’s first opponent in his new chapter. Among their ranks, Cruz Azul boasts two fellow Argentines, Augusto Lotti and winger Rodolfo Rotondi.

In a recent interview, Rotondi expressed his desire to wear the number 10 shirt, traditionally associated with Messi, and jokingly warned his teammates at Cruz Azul that there would be consequences if they dared to take it from him. “If someone takes off my shirt, we will break the locker room,” Rotondi said with a laugh, emphasizing the importance of the number to him.

As the stage is set for Messi’s Inter Miami debut, the match will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday, July 21, at 6:00 pm local time. Fans all over the world are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Messi’s extraordinary skills on display once again, as he embarks on this new chapter in his illustrious career.

