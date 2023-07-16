Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami until 2025

Argentine football star Lionel Messi has signed with Inter Miami until 2025, the American club announced on Saturday July 15, and should be officially presented by his new club on Sunday and then make his league debut on July 21. North American (Major League Soccer, MLS).

In addition to the World Cup won with Argentina in 2022, the 36-year-old striker has also been named Ballon d’Or seven times. “I am very happy to begin this new stage of my career with Inter Miami and in the United States”he said on Saturday, quoted in a press release. “It’s a fantastic chance and together we will continue this wonderful project. Our aim is to work towards achieving the objectives set and I am very much looking forward to contributing to this.”added the world champion.

“I can’t wait to see Messi step onto the pitch”

Inter Miami is currently bottom of the East Division of MLS, the North American championship, and is due to face Mexican club Cruz Azul on Friday at home in the Leagues Cup, which brings together American, Canadian and mexicans.

The arrival of Messi, who appeared in Barcelona between 2004 and 2021, is the most important event for MLS since that of the English player David Beckham – who became one of the owners of Inter Miami –, in Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.

Beckham had made Inter Miami’s debut in MLS in 2020 after a long search for a stadium for this new team. “Ten years ago, when I set out to establish a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this extraordinary city, players who shared the same ambition as the mine when I joined the LA Galaxy to contribute to the development of football in the United States and build a legacy for the next generation of this game that we love so much”recalled the former England international.

“Today, that dream has come true. Couldn’t be prouder to see a player of Leo’s caliber [Messi] join our club and I am also delighted to welcome a friend and his family to the Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure begins and I can’t wait to see him step onto the pitch.”he added.

Imminent arrival of Spaniard Sergio Busquets

The club’s coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, has already managed Messi twice: in Barcelona during the 2013-2014 season, with the Spanish Super Cup, and from 2014 to 2016 in the Argentinian national team. Messi, considered the greatest current player, also won the Copa America with his country in 2021 and holds the record of 103 goals scored in 175 games with the Argentine national team.

“We are more than happy to see that the greatest player in the world has chosen Inter Miami and MLSunderlined the person in charge of this championship, Don Garber. His decision speaks to the rise and energy of MLS and our sport in North America. We have no doubt that Messi is going to show the world that MLS can accommodate the best players. »

The Argentinian will make his first public appearance with Inter Miami on Sunday in a colorful ceremony that could bring together 18,000 people. He will then hold a press conference on Monday and take part in his first practice on Tuesday. “We promised to build an ambitious club that will attract the best players in the world“said the club’s executive director, Jorge Mas.

Messi is set to be joined in Miami by another world-class player, Spaniard Sergio Busquets, with ambitions to lift the club from the bottom of the table. “Leo” has also won the Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal and multiple Spanish league titles. He had joined Paris Saint-Germain for the past two seasons but, if he has just won the French championship, he has not managed to hang a new Champions League on his record with the French club.

