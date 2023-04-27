Lionel Messi: What the world champion demands for PSG whereabouts! – FOOTBALL INTERNATIONAL

4/26/2023 – 9:54 p.m



Is he going or is he extending?

Almost two months before the end of the contract, the future of world star Lionel Messi (35) is unclear. There has been a lot of speculation about his future in the media for months.

Now it has been revealed what the Argentine requires to be at PSG to stay!

French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Messi’s contract extension has stalled because the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is making heavy financial demands. It also says that if the conditions had remained the same, nothing would have stood in the way of PSG extending the contract, even if Paris would like to cut the salary of the four-time Champions League winner.

According to the report, Messi and PSG had already verbally agreed to extend the joint agreement before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, this has not happened so far because Messi resolutely rejected an offer from the French champions. Messi is currently said to receive around 37 million euros a year.

His father and adviser, Jorge Messi, apparently demands even more money from PSG than Messi has received so far. Background to the demand for a salary increase: Messi is world champion and was the decisive man for Argentina on the way to the title.

Messi also delivers consistently at PSG. In the current season he has 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 competitive games. But he couldn’t prevent the Champions League defeat against Bayern (0:1/0:2).

If the contract extension doesn’t work out in the end, Messi has several other options. The FC Barcelona would like to bring him back however, the Catalans may lack the financial means to meet his salary demands.

In addition, the superstar is associated with Saudi club Al-Hilal, where he could probably earn up to 400 million euros a year. Another option would be the MLS. In the past, England legend David Beckham’s club, Inter Miami CF, was considered a potential buyer there.