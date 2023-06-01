Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, world champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season, when his contract runs until 30 June 2023. On Saturday, Messi will play his last match in the France, as their current manager Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday and as has been speculated for some time. Messi moved to PSG two years ago on a two-year deal, during which he has never returned to the level he achieved in his previous 17 years at Barcelona (except at the last World Cup won in Qatar with Argentina). According to the latest news, his next team could be Barcelona, ​​or alternatively Al-Hilal, in the Saudi league.