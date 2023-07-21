Lionel Messi’s Debut: Will he Start or Substitute for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup?

Title: Messi Makes His Debut with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup

Inter Miami, currently sitting in last place in the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings, is set to take on Cruz Azul in the highly anticipated match of the Leagues Cup 2023. The showdown has garnered immense attention as it marks the debut of soccer legend Lionel Messi, who recently signed with Inter Miami.

Despite their struggles in the MLS, Inter Miami is considered the favorite against the Mexican powerhouse Cruz Azul, according to ESPN. The Miami-based team has managed to cause a stir in the league and they will be hoping to make a statement against their opponents.

Fans and soccer enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the match, which raises the question of whether Messi will start for Inter Miami in his debut game against Cruz Azul. The team has been tight-lipped about their plans for the Argentine superstar, leaving fans in suspense.

The match is scheduled to kick off at [time] and will be broadcast on [channel], providing fans a chance to witness Messi’s highly-anticipated debut. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming on various platforms, ensuring global coverage of the historic event.

The clash between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul is more than just a game; it symbolizes the challenge between the MLS and Liga MX. This battle of two prestigious leagues has captivated soccer fans, who are eager to witness how Inter Miami, with Messi leading the charge, can hold their own against the Mexican giants.

The signing of Messi by Inter Miami has sent shockwaves throughout the soccer world and brought an unprecedented level of attention to the team. With a star-studded lineup that includes Messi, Inter Miami hopes to turn their season around and make a strong statement in both domestic and international competitions.

As the anticipation builds and the match draws near, fans eagerly await the announcement of whether Messi will make his debut as a starter or from the bench. The decision could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the game, and fans will be glued to their screens to catch every moment of this historic clash.

Stay tuned for full coverage of this monumental event, as Inter Miami and Cruz Azul battle it out in the Leagues Cup 2023, marking Messi’s debut and setting the stage for an intense encounter between two leagues hungry for supremacy.

