Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Presentation Breaks Records, Surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Achievement with Al Nassr

Title: Lionel Messi’s Presentation with Inter Miami Sets New Record in Global Audience

The presentation event of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida has become a huge success, creating a buzz in the football world. The Argentine star’s United States Football Welcome Party has garnered widespread attention and praise.

During an interview with ESPN, Inter Miami owner David Beckham revealed that Messi’s presentation had a staggering global audience of 3.5 billion people. This unprecedented viewership marks a significant milestone for soccer in the United States and demonstrates the sport’s growing popularity in the country.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN, Beckham emphasized that football is the world‘s biggest sport, and attracting such a massive audience was always their aim. The overwhelming global response to Messi’s unveiling showcases the immense stature of the game and its potential for growth in the United States.

The presentation event was broadcast on various platforms, including Apple TV+, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch. According to Beckham’s revelation, it surpassed the previous record set by Cristiano Ronaldo during his introduction at Al Nassr, where the Portuguese star’s presentation garnered 3 billion views worldwide. While awaiting official confirmation of the figures, Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami appears to have shattered that record.

As Messi begins his journey with Inter Miami, fans around the world are eager to see how he will thrive in Major League Soccer (MLS) and contribute to the growth of the sport in the United States. His presence alone has already generated immense excitement and a sense of optimism for both the club and fans.

With such a remarkable reception and global attention, Inter Miami hopes that Messi’s signing will not only boost its profile within the MLS but also solidify the league’s position in international football. The Argentine’s arrival has undoubtedly elevated the stature of the team and the league as a whole, creating a new era of possibilities and ambitions for soccer in the United States.

As fans eagerly await the official confirmation of the record-breaking viewership figures, it is clear that Lionel Messi’s presentation has made a lasting impact, firmly establishing Inter Miami as a global force and signaling a turning point in American soccer history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

