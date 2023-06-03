Home » Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’ for offense
Sports

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’ for offense

by admin
Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’ for offense

The Detroit Lions are coming off an auspicious 9-8 season, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson sees 2022 as just the beginning for his group.

Johnson explained why he expects Detroit’s offense to take the next step in 2023 in an interview with MLive.com.

“When we look back at what we did in self-scout, all of our plays from last year, I came away with it personally that even if we didn’t run one new play this year — if we ran all the same plays that we ran last year – that we would be a better offense because we have to execute better than what we did,” Johnson said. “And we did a lot of nice things a year ago, and it really means nothing going forward to this year. We have to be a lot better in terms of the execution, and we should be because we should know what the problems for the plays that we are running now, run-plays, protections, pass concepts.

“And so I personally expect a huge step forward in terms of the growth, the knowledge base of our players, the experience they have under their belts now. And so that’s why the emphasis has been on the basics.”

The Lions sported one of the best offenses in the NFL last season. They averaged 251.8 passing yards (eighth in NFL), 128.2 rushing yards (11th), 380.0 total yards (fourth) and 26.6 points (fifth) per game. Quarterback Jared Goff had a resurgent campaign in what was his second season in Detroit, finishing with 4,438 passing yards, 29 passing interceptions, a 99.3 passer rating and just seven interceptions.

See also  The Pordenone restarts with Tedino: equal on the field of the leaders

The Lions have done a lot of roster maneuvering on that side of the ball this offseason.

They lost running back Jamaal Williams, who ran for a franchise-record 17 touchdowns last season, to free agency, while trading running back Deandre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jameson Williams, who the Lions traded up to select with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was one of four players on the team suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy; Williams will miss the first six games of next season.

The Swift trade came two days after the Lions moved back to No. 12 and selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Day 1 of the draft. Earlier in the offseason, they signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery to a three-year deal and reunited with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on a one-year deal (Jones played for the Lions from 2016-20).

On Day 2 of the draft, the Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 34. LaPorta’s selection came roughly six months after they traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at last season’s NFL trade deadline.

Despite the moving pieces, Johnson feels that the Lions are poised to make a jump, partially because of his new approach.

“If there’s one thing I’d say for me a year ago, I micromanaged maybe a little too much, just for the sake of making sure we were all on the same page of what the vision was,” Johnson said. “Now that we’ve been together for a year – and we do have a couple new coaches – I have a lot more trust. They know the language, they know the vernacular. There’s been more individual meetings, as opposed to offensive meetings, because these guys know what the expectation is, and they’re running with it. I have a huge comfort level with the coaching staff around me.”

See also  Li Yang and Deng Hanwen scored Wuhan Three Towns 3-0 to defeat Qingdao Manatee. The 95-year-old players performed well_Competition_Qingdao Manatee_Aspects

Johnson is entering his fifth season with the Lions and second as offensive coordinator. A holdover from previous head coach Matt Patricia’s staff, Johnson has served as an offensive quality control coach, tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. Johnson interviewed for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching vacancies in January.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

National Football League

Detroit Lions

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

goals from Gonzalez, Saponara and Cabral and a...

Bordeaux-Rodez definitively interrupted after the attack on striker...

Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the...

Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at...

Djokovic won 16 consecutive victories in the French...

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain...

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record

Verstappen won both opening F1 practice sessions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy