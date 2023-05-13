Lippi: Milan still has a glimmer of hope if they enter the final, they may win the championship regardless of playing Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inter Milan – yqqlm

Original title: Lippi: Milan still has a ray of hope, if they enter the final, they may win the championship regardless of playing Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inter Milan

Live it, May 13th, in an interview with a reporter from Liberty, Italian coach Marcello Lippi talked about the Champions League semi-final Milan Derby, and focused on the topic of Inter Milan.

About the Champions League semi-final Derby Milan

“Inter’s performance was much better. It was an intense but not close first leg. Milan were greatly affected by Leo’s absence.”

It seems that Inter has already stepped into the Champions League final with one foot?

“It is very difficult for Milan to qualify, and now they still have a chance.”

If Inter reach the final, it’s widely believed they won’t be able to match Real Madrid or Manchester City

“No, Inzaghi is a very good coach. The most important thing is the unity of the team. As long as everyone is united, everything is possible. Inzaghi did a good job in tactical preparation and pre-match motivation. Well, he prepared well for the challenge against Milan.”

A month ago people wanted Inter Milan to fire Inzaghi Jr.

“I know the Italians very well. Sometimes after 2-3 consecutive major losses, there will be voices of dismissal. Then the situation may reverse immediately.”

