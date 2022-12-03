«It’s the starting point for the next challenges». Vittozzi at the top. With the podium on Saturday 3 December, the lioness from Sappada takes the lead in the general classification of the World Cup and is once again the protagonist of the great biathlon.

Fresh from the bronze medal of the 15 km individual, the carabiniere from Sappada pulled a spectacular second place out of the hat in the 7.5 km sprint in Kontiolahti (Finland).

She is currently in command with 135 points against 115 for Norwegian Tandrevold and 113 for Sweden’s Hanna Oeberg.

«I think more or less three years have passed since the last time – the champion commented hotly – it is certainly an emotion and a good goal, even if in reality it is a starting point towards the next challenges».

For the blue report of an almost perfect sprint, marred only by a mistake in the first pitch on the ground. Then the symphony of skis and shots that led her to 17″3 from the Austrian Hauser, impeccable at the shooting range and 6″9 ahead of the Swedish Persson, also 10 out of 10. For Lisa it is the fifth podium in sprint races, the fifteenth total in the World Cup.

«Thursday’s result in the Individual – he added – gave me confidence even if I started off already confident because I believe in the work we’ve done.

In the Sprint I got off to a good start, I immediately made a mistake but I didn’t get discouraged, I kept pushing and I realized that I was gaining time compared to the competition. I had good pace on skis.

I came to the series standing up confident because I’ve been doing pretty little wrong lately. I tried to go zero, on the last lap I pushed hard and it went well.

Wearing the yellow bib of leader of the general ranking is always a positive fact, even if having it at the beginning of the season is different than wearing it in March».

And in a blue crescendo, Sappada, Friuli and Italy applaud a painful and awaited return.

«Lisa has already expressed her qualities on several occasions – the assessment of the Olympian Silvio Fauner, who speaks as a fellow villager of the biathlete and as a coach – and we all know who she really is. Sappada is with her, she was in difficult moments, she is now that things are turning again ».

Waiting for Sunday for the 10 km pursuit, where Vittozzi will wear the coveted yellow bib of the leader.

«The pursuit – explains the 27-year-old – will be a show, I will try to do my duty with the same confidence in my means. The new coaches helped me find my shot, bringing out that part of me that had been hidden in these two years».