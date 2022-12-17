ANNECY. SuperVittozzi. The master carbine from Plodn obtained a splendid silver on Saturday 17 December in the pursuit of Annecy /Le Grand Bornand (France). «Going back to the previous level – Lisa’s enthusiasm at the end of the race – is a great satisfaction. I hope to continue well to fight as long as possible for first place. Now I find myself in second place in the standings and it represents an important moment for how much work is behind it and for the beatings I’ve taken».

The Sappada started from sixth place inherited from the sprint, with the two errors of the second series and an excellent shot on skis, was able to close 20″ from the winner Elvira Oeberg. It really seems that the Friulian has found the right carburetion: 9 races and 4 podiums, 3 of which are individual.

The numbers of happiness, which bring Lisa back into vogue and return her smile. «The second polygon unfortunately cost me the victory – the report from the carabiniere on yesterday’s pursuit – those two mistakes didn’t fit, but I tried to hold on and get to the next ones, to reach the podium which was the goal of the eve. My form on skis is very good and it has allowed me to stay in front. We’ll close the French away match on Sunday (ed) with a mass start, I’ll try to stay at the top again, you have to be concentrated, because it’s always important to stay ahead and score points, then we’ll add up at the end».

The general classification still sees Simon in the lead with 396 points, Lisa second with 357 and Oeberg third with 345. The mass start 60 will start on Sunday 18 December, at 2.15 pm, with the women’s 12.5 km. —

