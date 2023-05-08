List of national training teams for League of Legends and Peace Elite Hangzhou Asian Games announced_Zhejiang Online

List of national training teams for the League of Legends and Peace Elite Hangzhou Asian Games announced

Reporter Zhang Feng

On May 5, Tencent E-sports officially announced the list of national training teams for the Asian Games of “League of Legends” and “Peace Elite”.

The announcement reads: According to the relevant instructions and work deployment of the General Administration of Sport of China, and“Relevant Instructions on the Recommendation of Participants of the National Training Team for the E-sports Project of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games”Requirements, comprehensively consider the performance of the coaches and athletes of the above events in recent international competitions, domestic league results, and comprehensive professionalism, and after discussion and review, report to the Sports Information Center of the State Sports General Administration for record, select the best and recommend the national training team of Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports The list is as follows, and the list is now publicized.

(The following are listed in order of last name)

Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports (League of Legends project) National training team: Head Coach: Zhu Kai Coaching staff: Ji Xing (Abu), Yang Jisong (Maokai) Candidates (25 people): Bai Jiahao (369), Chen Chen (Breathe), Chen Wei (GALA), Chen Zebin (Bin), Deng Zijian (shanji), Fu Minghang (Hang), Gao Tianliang (Tian), Hu Jiale (Ale) , Creme, Lwx, Crisp, Xiaohu, Missing, ON, Aki, Xun, Ming , Tian Ye (Meiko), Wang Guangyu (Light), Yan Yangwei (Wei), Yu Wenbo (JackeyLove), Zeng Qi (Yagao), Zhao Jiahao (Elk), Zhao Lijie (Jiejie), Zhuo Ding (knight)

Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports (Peace Elite Asian Games version project) National training team: Head Coach: Li Yang (color) Coaching staff: Qiu Tianyi (Tan Qiu), Xiao Zhen (Lang Lang), Yang Fan (Jia Duobao), Zhong Shi (Ye Yu) Candidates (16 people): Chen Qi (wyy), Chen Yumeng (Huahua), Feng Shujie (Suk), Huang Can (Natural Can), Jiang Jiaqi (XBaiC), Lin Zehao (Jiujiu), Liu Yunyu (Sima Guang), Ma Run (Beizhai), Mi Jiacheng (Cheng c), Peng Yulu (Su Yulu), Ye Zhiwei (YZZ), Yu Jiaxin (Triumph), Zhang Chaoqun (Alan), Zhang Jianhui (Grid), Zhong Hongsen (33Svan), Zhu Bocheng (Paraboy) ).

In addition, the list of national training teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports Honor of Kings Asian Games version project and FIFA Online 4 project will be announced later.

After the recommendation list of the national training team for the e-sports project of the Hangzhou Asian Games is confirmed, relevant personnel will gradually participate in the training work of the Hangzhou Asian Games.