List of National Training Teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games Glory of Kings Project Announced 2023-05-11 14:46:34.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The list of national training teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports King of Glory (Asian Games version) project was announced on the 10th.

There are 7 e-sports competitions in the Hangzhou Asian Games, namely League of Legends, Glory of Kings (Asian Games version), Peace Elite (Asian Games version), Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Street Fighter 5 and FIFA Online 4. It is reported that the Sports Information Center of the General Administration of Sport of China has officially authorized the copyright owners or domestic agents of each project to undertake the work of recommending the participants of the national training team for the e-sports project of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Previously, the list of the two events of League of Legends and Peace Elite (Asian Games version) has been announced.

The list of national training teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games of Glory of Kings (Asian Games version) is as follows:

Head Coach: Li To;

Members of the coaching staff: Chen Xinmiao, Liu Xuexiang, Shi Hao;

Candidates (22 people): Chen Zhengzheng, Chi Xiaoming, Jiang Tao, Li Yuhao, Lin Heng, Liu Tianhao, Lu Jiapeng, Luo Siyuan, Peng Yunfei, Sun Linwei, Wu Jinxiang, Wu Yutao, Wu Zhejie, Xie Chengjun, Xu Bicheng, Xu Xinzhen, Yang Fan, Yang Tao, Ye Kang, Yu Xiangren, Zeng Qinglong, Zhou Yitao.