The dispute between Lukaku and Barella and the Belgian’s insults on live TV (“Enough, you don’t do this, son of a p….”), it became a coincidence and overshadowed Inter’s 0-0 draw with Sampdoria and the delay 15 points for the Nerazzurri over leaders Napoli. Anthony Cassanoex Inter playmaker and now commentator on bobo tvopenly sided with “Big Rom” criticizing the midfielder from Cagliari of the national team.

NEWS” data-related=”0″ data-statschannel=”TISCALI NEWS – SPORT” data-title=”” data-vap=”true” data-vadchannel=”tiscali.video” data-vadsection=”news” data-vwt=”” data-vwtp=”top-right” data-vadurl=”https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?iu=/596677829/tiscali/sport/video&description_url=https://sport.tiscali.it/calcio/serie-a/articoli/lite-lukaku-cassano-duro-barella/&tfcd=0&npa=0&sz=640×480&gdfp_req=1&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1&env=vp&impl=s&” id=”ts-video-1″ class=”video-js vjs-sublime-skin vjs-big-play-centered vjs-fluid ts_videojs” controls=”” preload=”auto” width=”640″ height=”360″> To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“He thinks he’s Zidane or Iniesta but he runs like a co…one”

“In the first half I would have taken Barella and I would have said to him: ‘Out of the way’. He continues to tinker and tinker with Lukaku in difficulty – said FantAntonio -. Three, four times he broke the c…o. Lukaku told him: ‘Enough, shut up, every time. Enough, you’re done. It seems that he is Zidane or Iniesta: he doesn’t make a pass every timeor, he runs back and forth like a cog…ne and always complains every time and waves his hands. If he was looking for a way to do something, it doesn’t have to be the coach who makes him run at a thousand per hour. And then they ask for four, five or ten million. Enough“.