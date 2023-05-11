Lite Mourinho Serra, referral for Cremonese-Roma’s fourth official cannot be proceeded

Il Federal National Court judged the referral issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be inadmissible Figc charged to Marco Serrathe referee who as the fourth man was the protagonist on February 28 of the dispute with Jose Mourinho during Cremonese-Rome. Serra had been referred for insulting and offensive words against the Roma coach such as to violate the duties of loyalty and correctness provided for by article 4 of the sports justice code and by the ethical standards of theItalian Association of Referees. The non-admissibility is due to the expiry of the terms for the referral which however – herein lies the particularity of the story – is not attributable to a delay in China: the FIGC prosecutor had in fact requested the dismissal for the Turin referee on the basis of a biased expert’s report presented by Serra’s lawyers, who claimed the incomplete reliability of the lip-reading underlying the reconstruction of the alleged offensive sentences (the famous “go home, he’s teasing you – that’s not exactly the term – the whole stadium”).