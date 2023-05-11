Lite Mourinho Serra, referral for Cremonese-Roma’s fourth official cannot be proceeded

Il Federal National Court judged the referral issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be inadmissible Figc charged to Marco Serrathe referee who as the fourth man was the protagonist on February 28 of the dispute with Jose Mourinho during Cremonese-Rome. Serra had been referred for insulting and offensive words against the Roma coach such as to violate the duties of loyalty and correctness provided for by article 4 of the sports justice code and by the ethical standards of theItalian Association of Referees. The non-admissibility is due to the expiry of the terms for the referral which however – herein lies the particularity of the story – is not attributable to a delay in China: the FIGC prosecutor had in fact requested the dismissal for the Turin referee on the basis of a biased expert’s report presented by Serra’s lawyers, who claimed the incomplete reliability of the lip-reading underlying the reconstruction of the alleged offensive sentences (the famous “go home, he’s teasing you – that’s not exactly the term – the whole stadium”).
Lite Mou-Serra, inadmissibility for late referral
However, the Attorney General of Sport – which has the power to supervise and control individual federal prosecutors – rejecting the request and asking a China to proceed in any case with the referral: only that by now the time limit had run out for the issuance of the deed and the General Prosecutor of Sport itself had denied that of the Figc an extension (technically “remission on terms”). Hence the request by Serra’s defense to declare the judgment inadmissible, a request accepted in these hours by Federal National Court. The Serra-Mourinho affair is therefore closed, unless there is the appendix desired by Serra’s lawyer, Gabriele Bordoni, that after the “imposed” referral he said he was embittered and ready to organize a peacemaking meeting between Mourinho and the referee.