Lithuania Hands US Team Its First Defeat in Basketball World Cup with Impressive Performance

Basketball World Cup: Lithuania Defeats US Team in Shock Upset

In a stunning turn of events, the United States basketball team suffered its first defeat in the 2023 Basketball World Cup group stage, losing 104-110 to Lithuania in their final match of the second stage. Despite a remarkable performance by Edwards, who scored a game-high 35 points, the US team was unable to secure a victory.

Both the United States and Lithuania had previously won their first four games in the group stage, guaranteeing their progression to the quarterfinals ahead of schedule. The match between the two teams was expected to determine the winner of the group.

However, the US team got off to a slow start in the first quarter, only managing to score 12 points while the Lithuanian team dominated on both offense and defense, scoring an impressive 31 points. Although Edwards provided an exceptional performance and helped the US team narrow the point difference, Lithuania remained in control. By halftime, Lithuania had built a comfortable lead, leading 54-37.

In the second half, Lithuania’s shooting accuracy declined while the US team improved, narrowing the point difference to just six points by the end of the third quarter. Nevertheless, Lithuania maintained their composure and controlled the game in the final quarter, preventing the US team from staging a comeback. Despite the US team’s late surge, Lithuania held on to secure the victory.

Notably, seven players from the Lithuanian team scored in double figures, demonstrating their depth and team cohesion. Carini Oscars, a bench player, contributed a team-high 15 points. Edwards carried the US team’s offense, scoring an impressive 35 points.

The defeat serves as a wake-up call for the US team, reminding them that they are not invincible and must remain vigilant throughout the tournament. As the Basketball World Cup progresses, teams from around the world will be eager to capitalize on the US team’s vulnerability revealed in this match.

The US team will now regroup and prepare for the quarterfinals, where they will face a formidable opponent. With this unexpected defeat, they will be determined to bounce back and prove their mettle as they strive for glory in the competition.

