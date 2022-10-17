Original title: Little Blacksmith is online!Messi’s free kick hits the post for the 14th time in his Ligue 1 career

Messi missed the previous two games in Paris due to a calf discomfort. In tonight’s French national derby, Messi finally returned from injury, and the Argentine debuted as a starter. Paris won the most economical 1-0 score, and Messi performed quite well overall. But unfortunately, Messi didn’t bring his shooting boots tonight. In front of the opponent’s goal, Messi’s foot style is really a bit poor.

In the 35th minute, Messi relied on a personal vertical breakthrough and won a free kick inside the penalty area arc for Paris. Messi and Neymar both stood in front of the ball, and the Argentine finally got the chance to take the free-kick. Messi usually doesn’t use his full force when shooting free kicks, he pays more attention to arcs and angles. But this time, Messi chose Dali to shoot from a free kick, and the Argentine also wanted to try to see if Dali could perform a miracle.

Unfortunately, the ball went over the wall and the goalkeeper, but was turned away by the inexplicable crossbar. Messi’s free kick hit the crossbar heavily. Antonella brought his eldest son Thiago and his second son Mateo to cheer for Messi in the stands. After Messi’s free kick in the center post, the mother and son three in the stands came to hold their heads in sync.

Since joining Ligue 1, Messi has become a little blacksmith in Paris. Messi has kicked the post 14 times in Ligue 1 so far, more than any other Ligue 1 player at least four times. After getting used to the goal of the Nou Camp, it took Messi more than a year, and it seems that he still failed to adapt to the goal in the French stadium.

Messi also missed a scoring opportunity before being substituted. This time, it was Mbappe who sent him a wonderful direct pass. On the right side of the penalty area, Messi turned offside and inserted Paul Lopez, who was attacking. Seeing that Paul Lopez lowered his center of gravity to expand the coverage area, Messi wisely chose to rub the shot. Unfortunately, although the ball passed the goalkeeper, it also went over the crossbar. If this ball Messi can complete the shot with the better left foot, the situation is likely to be completely different.

Given PSG’s thriving status in the league, for Messi, winning the game without injury is the best gift. Due to concerns that the injury would worsen and affect the World Cup, Messi had a minor injury and missed the previous two games in Paris. Di Maria and Dybala have suffered muscle injuries recently, and Messi must protect himself for the Argentina national team. Argentina can lose anyone, but definitely not Messi. For the 35-year-old Messi, the Qatar World Cup will be his last World Cup, and he definitely does not want to encounter any injury problems before the World Cup.

