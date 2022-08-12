Small champions, already medalists, are growing. So behind the sovereign Gregorio Paltrinieri, who appeared for the first time in the water in the 800 freestyle battery, the very young Lorenzo Galossi, 16 years old and already silver in the 4×200 of the inaugural day, wins the final. Distinguishing features: Roman, a very Roma fan and waiting to collect a promise from the coach Minotti. «With my coach we said that if I qualified for a final, he would take me as a prize to Trigoria to meet the Roma players. So, here, I did mine and I hope to go there soon ». With the fourth time overall, leaving Detti and De Tullio out of the final, the talented man from Mentana earns another place in the sun, after the three golds, a silver and a bronze collected at the recent European Junior Championships in Octopeni and the day after the first continental medal among the greats. «Today I felt a bit tired, after the final with the relay. However, it went very well: I didn’t force too much in the first part of the race and then I accelerated in the second. Tomorrow will be an exciting final ».

In Lorenzo’s mind, however, there is not only swimming. But also the cheering for Roma: «A disease. This transfer market was very nice, we bought a lot of champions. I’m so sorry I didn’t go to last Sunday’s presentation against Shakhtar: my coach strongly advised me to avoid… let’s put it this way. But now he will have to take me to Trigoria and if he were to introduce Totti, my absolute idol, I could even stop swimming .. »But Galossi’s ideas, not only on the Giallorossi football faith, are very clear. “I’m in no hurry. We are building a challenging and long-lasting path with my company. Victories are always nice, but I’m just laying the foundations for Paris 2024, one of my goals. Besides getting to know Totti, my dream is to hit an Olympic race ».