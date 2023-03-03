🙇 ♀️ Little desire to train? It happens to me too. How do I break laziness? Take advantage of these 3 strategies that I recommend:

1️⃣ MAKE SPACE. Schedule every #Sunday night of the week by entering the moments you can dedicate to yourself. It will be easier to respect the #todolist in the flow of the day.

2️⃣ FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR DRESSES . It takes 21 days to create one. From then on, dedicating time to yourself by moving will be something you will love, a gesture you cannot do without.

3️⃣ IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BEGINNING. Taking the first step will help break any hesitation. Whether it’s a dip in the water, a run or a pedal stroke. From there on you will be pure movement. And in the end you will be filled with pleasure and gratification.

✨ In short, when #motivation falters, at first all I think about is the end. Indeed, the ending. Nice to live. Seeing is believing!

Photo: Marta Baffi

