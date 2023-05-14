Home » Little to comment, there was only one team on the field
Little to comment, there was only one team on the field

Little to comment, there was only one team on the field

Frank Vitucci, coach of Happy Casa Brindisi, comments on the clear knockout with Virtus Bologna in game-1 of the quarterfinals of the 2023 LBA Playoffs (source bolognabasket.org): «Not much to comment, there was only one team on the field. We have produced very little, beyond great show of force. Now let’s catch up and try to figure out what we can do better. It’s been a while since we faced such a level of physicality. We hope it will teach us something, on Monday we want to play a different game and I am convinced that we will».

