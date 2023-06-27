Home » Liu Dezhu and Wang Chunyu won the men’s and women’s 1500m champions in the National Athletics Championships-Sports-中工网
Sports

Liu Dezhu and Wang Chunyu won the men’s and women’s 1500m champions in the National Athletics Championships-Sports-中工网

by admin

Original title: Liu Dezhu and Wang Chunyu won the men’s and women’s 1500m champions in the National Athletics Championships

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Zhu Yanan

On the morning of June 27, the 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games Trials (hereinafter referred to as the Championships) kicked off at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center. On the first competition day, the men’s and women’s 1,500-meter champions were determined.

Wang Chunyu, an Anhui star, the 1500-meter champion of the Shaanxi National Games, and the 800-meter champion of the Jakarta Asian Games won the women’s 1500-meter championship in this championship with 4:19.54. This is also Wang Chunyu’s domestic debut this season, and she hopes to slowly regain her form by participating in the competition.

Wang Chunyu (right) in the game.Photo by Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Zhu Yanan

In the men’s 1500m race, Liu Dezhu ran a run-up time of 3:42.50 and won the championship. Unfortunately, he did not reach the selection result of the Hangzhou Asian Games (3:42.00). After the race, Liu Dezhu also expressed his regret, “This For me, the results are still a bit poor, and I ran a bit conservatively at the start, but this time I came to meet the Asian Games standard, and it is a pity that I failed to meet the standard.”

See also  Fantasy football, the bomber you don't expect: from Arnautovic to Koopmeiners, from Kvara to Dia and Bastoni

You may also like

2. Bundesliga: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV

5 places to collect them and the rules...

Chinese women’s basketball team starts again in Asian...

CHIO: Royal opening ceremony in Aachen

Boston, Grant Williams wants to stay

Ax throwing – technique instead of pure muscle...

Napoli, Garcia: ‘I have good sensations, football lives...

Kevin Schade – “Usually we win both games”

Dinner missiles, Russians hit Kramatorsk

Transfermarkt : Yarmolenko returns to Dynamo Kyiv after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy