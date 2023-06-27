Liu Dezhu and Wang Chunyu won the men’s and women’s 1500m champions in the National Athletics Championships-Sports-中工网

Original title: Liu Dezhu and Wang Chunyu won the men’s and women’s 1500m champions in the National Athletics Championships

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Zhu Yanan

On the morning of June 27, the 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games Trials (hereinafter referred to as the Championships) kicked off at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center. On the first competition day, the men’s and women’s 1,500-meter champions were determined.

Wang Chunyu, an Anhui star, the 1500-meter champion of the Shaanxi National Games, and the 800-meter champion of the Jakarta Asian Games won the women’s 1500-meter championship in this championship with 4:19.54. This is also Wang Chunyu’s domestic debut this season, and she hopes to slowly regain her form by participating in the competition.

Wang Chunyu (right) in the game.Photo by Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Zhu Yanan

In the men’s 1500m race, Liu Dezhu ran a run-up time of 3:42.50 and won the championship. Unfortunately, he did not reach the selection result of the Hangzhou Asian Games (3:42.00). After the race, Liu Dezhu also expressed his regret, “This For me, the results are still a bit poor, and I ran a bit conservatively at the start, but this time I came to meet the Asian Games standard, and it is a pity that I failed to meet the standard.”

