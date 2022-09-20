original title:

Liu Guoliang: I hope that through the World Table Tennis Championships, the world will know more about China

China News Service, Chengdu, September 20 (Reporter He Shaoqing) “I hope that through the World Table Tennis Championships, friends from all over the world will know more about China and Chengdu. Chengdu has a lot of delicious food and is a hospitable city.” Liu Guoliang, executive vice chairman of the United Nations, chairman of the WTT World Table Tennis Federation Council and member of the board of directors, and chairman of the China Table Tennis Association, said in an interview with the media in Chengdu recently.

It is understood that the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) in 2022 Chengdu (referred to as: Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships) will be held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9. The Chinese table tennis team has been closed for training in Chengdu since mid-August, and Liu Guoliang also came to Chengdu to supervise the battle.

In order to better prepare for the international sports event of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships, the organizing committee of the event has adopted a 24-hour three-shift approach to prepare for the competition to better meet the needs of the event.

As the executive director of the Organizing Committee of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships, Liu Guoliang is very satisfied with the preparations for the event. “During the epidemic, in such a short period of time, the Chengdu Organizing Committee, the China Table Tennis Association, and the ITTF have been in close communication and made preparations in an orderly manner, which I think went relatively smoothly.”

In Liu Guoliang’s view, Chengdu is not only a famous city for competitions, but also a “city that you don’t want to leave when you come here”, which is deeply loved by the Chinese people. “I believe that with the arrival of the world‘s top athletes, table tennis will become a new business card for the ancient city of Chengdu.”