Liu Jie went to Lin’an District for investigation: do a good job in the preparation of the Asian Games and deeply implement the “ten million project” so that the people can share the results of reform and development-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-01 21:33

Today, Liu Jie, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Lin’an District for investigation. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, make every effort to prepare for the Asian Games, promote the organic integration of the “three major promotion actions” and the “ten million projects”, accelerate the development of rural revitalization, cultivate and strengthen characteristic industries, and further Protect the beauty of the green waters and green mountains, make the mountains of gold and silver bigger, and let the people share the fruits of reform and development. Zhu Hua participated.

The green mountains and green waters linger in nostalgia, and the famous cities of Wuyue take on a new look. CPIC Home·Hangzhou International Elderly Care Community is a high-quality elderly care community. During the Asian Games, it will serve as one of the accommodations for athletes of the Asian Games. Currently, the community is optimizing and upgrading its service management. Liu Jie came to the community, walked into the athletes’ rooms, restaurants and other places to check, and pointed out that we must adhere to the athletes as the center, adhere to integration, highlight humanization, highlight modernization, improve supporting facilities, optimize event services, and use high-quality space layout and smart applications. , hardware facilities, ecological environment, create good conditions for the occupants, and make every athlete feel at home. The Gymnasium of Lin’an Sports Culture Convention and Exhibition Center embedded in the mountains and rivers will host Taekwondo and Wrestling during the Hangzhou Asian Games. Liu Jie watched the ongoing test match, learned about the preparations for the Asian Games, and asked to do a good job in the construction, operation and maintenance of the Asian Games venues and related infrastructure, solidly carry out all-element drills and whole-process simulations, fully expose problems, rectify them in a timely manner, and test the venues in an all-round way The hardware of facilities, the operation of venues, etc., improve various emergency response plans, and comprehensively improve the level of competitions and comprehensive service guarantee capabilities.

In Zhejiang Zhenyou Electronics Co., Ltd., Liu Jie visited the exhibition hall and entered the workshop to understand the production and operation of the company, and encouraged the company to focus on the development direction of specialization, refinement, specialization and novelty, actively promote technological innovation, seize market opportunities, and further Accelerate development, focus on becoming stronger, better and bigger.

At the Yuqian Modern Agricultural Service Center, Liu Jie affirmed that the service center built an information bridge for agricultural modernization development and promoted common prosperity in the countryside, and pointed out that it is necessary to accelerate the deep integration of digital technology with the modern agricultural industrial system, production system, and management system to help improve the quality of modern agriculture Increase efficiency and strive to create a landmark achievement of “double strength” in agriculture. In the Party Building Theme Park of Jinshanyuan, Tianmushan Town, Liu Jie learned more about the construction of rural ecological civilization, and emphasized the need to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, adhere to ecological priority and green development, develop and strengthen the characteristic agricultural industry according to local conditions, and promote agriculture, tourism, health care and other industries In-depth integration turns beautiful resources into the source of farmers’ wealth and rural development. Liu Jie also inspected the Fanlong Bamboo Sea fruit shoot base in Taihuyuan Town, and learned that the town party committee hired Tianmu fruit shoot research and development experts to provide technical guidance and training, which drove bamboo shoot farmers to increase their income by more than 20 million yuan. Liu Jie was very pleased and urged all relevant departments in various places to vigorously support agriculture Technological innovation, care for agricultural science and technology talents, and create a good environment for them to play their roles. He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the leadership of party building, continue to deepen the “ten million project”, enhance the beauty of common wealth, promote industrial agglomeration, brand improvement, and digital empowerment, so as to drive more farmers to start businesses and become rich.