Liv 27+7+7 Xirelijiang 12 points and 12 help Beijing beat Tongxi and win four consecutive victories

Data map source: Xinhua News Agency

At 15:00 on December 23, 2022, Beijing time, in the 17th round of the second stage of the 2022-2023 CBA League, Beijing Shougang played against Nanjing Tongxi Zhouguang at home. The two teams had the same record of 10 wins and 6 losses. The teams each took the lead, and Beijing maintained a single-digit lead in the halftime. In the third quarter, Tong Xi, a double-foreign aid player, lacked coordination and connection, and the offense fell into a passive state. Tongxi gave up resistance. In the end, Beijing Shougang defeated Nanjing Tongxi Zhouguang 118 to 95 and won 4 consecutive victories.

In this game, 5 players from Beijing scored in double figures, including Leaf with 27 points, Ganiyu with 17 points, Tian Yuxiang with 15 points, Zhai Xiaochuan with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Johnson with 14 points.

Tongxi scored in double figures with 5 players, Peterson scored 20 points, Wang Lanyi scored 12 points, Achur scored 25 points, Lin Wei scored 13 points, and Xirelijiang scored 12 points.

At the beginning of the game, Peterson relied on his personal ability to hit from the outside, but Beijing had a height advantage. Leaf and Zhai Xiaochuan were the strong points on the field. Nanjing Tongxi’s defense was weak, and Peterson’s offense mainly relied on Peterson. The game advanced to Beijing’s 11-7 lead. Jiao Engel scored 4 points in a row, Tong Xi tied the score, Wang Lanxi made a layup, and Tong Xi overtook 15-13. Liv made two fouls and made two free throws. Peterson scored a three-pointer from the right wing. Then the scores of the two teams rose alternately. Beijing led 22-21. Qiu Tian made a layup against Achur under the basket, Leaf steals the ball, Beijing Raymond counterattacks the right wing and chases for a three-pointer. Seeing that the situation is not good, Xi pauses, facing the pressing defense on the field, making frequent defensive mistakes, and the offense cannot open the situation. Achuer made two free throws for a foul, Fang Shuo scored a layup, Zhu Yanxi fired in time from the outside, Beijing scored 5 points in a row, Aqiur played well, and at the end of the first quarter, Beijing led Tongxi 34-30.

In the second quarter of the game, both sides were small foreign aids. Xirelijiang came up and hit with an open hand from the outside line. Zhu Yanxi returned with a three-pointer from the bottom corner. Beijing requested a timeout and fell behind 37-38 on the field. Beijing grabbed offensive rebounds in a row but failed to convert them into points. Wang Lanyi glided for a layup, Tian Yuxiang made a layup in return, and Tong Xi’s offense was better. With Peterson’s strength, he quickly led 45-40. Zhai Xiaochuan hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner of the left wing, Tian Yuxiang broke through for a layup, and Beijing tied the score. Afterwards, the scores of the two teams rose alternately. Tian Yuxiang made a jumper from the free throw line, Liv made a layup, and Liv made a strong play at the basket and fouled Sun Mingyang. Beijing took the offensive advantage and led 55-50. Tong Xi requested a timeout. Back on the court, Liv made a free throw, and then chased for a three-pointer, helping Beijing gain a 9-point lead. Achur was Tongxi’s scoring point at this time, and Liv played a greater role in offense and defense. In the end, Beijing led Tongxi 64-56.

In the second half of the game, Tong Xi had two foreign aids, Peterson made a breakthrough layup, Tian Yuxiang hit the outside line, Zhang Cairen made a breakthrough layup, and Beijing scored 5 points in a row to pull the score to double digits, leading 69-58. The two sides then attacked back and forth unsuccessfully. Beijing stole the ball and Zhai Xiaochuan dunked quickly. Beijing led 71-58. Back on the court, Tong Xi’s offense was still misfired, Beijing played steadily and continued to widen the point difference, Tian Yuxiang received an assist from Zhang Cairen and hit an outside line, Beijing led 78-62. Tong Xi questioned that stepping on the line, the referee looked back at the video and the three-pointer was valid, the game continued, Liv dunked, Beijing controlled the rhythm of the game, and maintained a lead of more than 15 points. Ganiyu played a greater role in the offensive end. Tong Xi scored Lin Wei, Peterson, Sun Rongxiao hit a three-pointer from the right, Tong Xi narrowed the gap, and Beijing led 84-70 and requested a timeout. Back on the court, it was difficult for both sides to score, and they missed multiple rounds of offense. Raymond made an outside hit to break the scoring deadlock on the court. Xi scored a shortage, and at the end of the third quarter, Beijing led Tong Xi 89-72.

In the final quarter of the game, Fang Shuo made a jumper and Johnson made a tip-up. Beijing scored 4 points in a row and led 93-72 with a point difference of more than 20 points. Xirelijiang made Johnson foul and made two free throws. The point difference was large. Tong Xi’s offense became more and more impatient. Peterson was not on the court and lacked points to chase points. After Johnson counterattacked and made a layup, Beijing had already led 97-74. Lin Wei hit a three-pointer, Beijing scored more points, and the offense was more integrated. Tong Xi had difficulty chasing points, and Xirelijiang missed free throws. As the game drew to a close, although Lin Wei had a breakthrough layup and succeeded in 2+1 , Wu Tingjia had an outside line to score points, but due to the gap in strength and uneven personnel, Beijing firmly controlled the rhythm of the game and always maintained a leading edge. In the end, Beijing defeated Tong Xi 118 to 105 and won the battle of card slots.

Beijing Shougang:Ganiyou, Liv, Zhai Xiaochuan, Zhang Cairen, Tian Yuxiang

Tong Xi starting: Peterson, Sun Mingyang, Wang Lanyi, Jiao Engel, Wu Tingjia

(Sohu Sports: Grass Rain)





