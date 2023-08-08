LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau wins with a sensational round of 58

North American Bryson DeChambeau made golf history on the LIV Tour. Thanks to a sensational final round of 58, the 29-year-old Californian secured victory at the tournament in White Sulfur Springs on Sunday (local time). No golfer had ever played a round under 60 on the Saudi-sponsored tour. The 2020 US Open winner, who is known for his enormously long tee shots, sank the decisive putt from a good 13 meters on the 18th green of the Greenbrier Golf Club for a record round.

“This is the greatest moment of my career,” commented an overjoyed DeChambeau on his dream lap. “It’s indescribable. I’ve worked so hard for a long time and I knew that something special was about to come. I just didn’t know when.” It was DeChambeau’s first triumph on the controversial LIV tour. There was also four million US dollars in prize money. Germany’s golf pro Martin Kaymer only finished the tournament in the US state of West Virginia in 43rd place.

A round of 58 shots is a rarity in golf. Among others, the American Jim Furyk played a round of 58 on the PGA Tour in 2016. The German Stephan Jäger also managed this feat in 2016 on the second-rate Web.com tour in the USA.

DeChambeau switched from the PGA Tour to the LIV Tour last year. This has been criticized since its debut because of the million-euro investment from Saudi Arabia. The background is that the country, which has been criticized for human rights violations, is trying to improve its image with lucrative sporting events. Numerous golfers followed the call of the money and switched to the competition series.

Wolfgang Scheffler Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 3 Wolfgang Scheffler Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 4 Wolfgang Scheffler, Augusta Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 2

At the beginning of June 2023 there was an unexpected peace pact between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour with the previously enemy LIV Tour, which is intended to reunite the golf world. However, it is not yet clear what the future cooperation might look like.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

