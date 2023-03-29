BARCELONA (SPAIN) – Al Camp Nou il Barcelona Female Of Giraldez receives a visit from Female Rome Of Sponge in the match valid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of Champions League. In the first leg at the Olimpico, the Blaugrana narrowly won 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Paralluelo al 34′. Kick-off at 18.45. The German referee directs the challenge Hussein.

20:38

93′ – Triple whistle: Barcelona beats Rome 5-1

The curtain falls on the Nou Camp match and on Roma’s beautiful adventure in the Champions League. Barcelona from another planet, which ends 5-1.

20:35

90′ – Time expired: 3′ added time

The 90 regular minutes expire, there will be 3 recovery minutes.

20:30

85′ – The party in the stands has begun

Five minutes from the end plus added time, the party has already started in the stands: Ola again and applause, while Barcelona teaches football

20:25

80′ – Last ten minutes of the academy

We have entered the last phase of the game and Barcelona and Rome continue to fiddle, however, without particularly sinking the place.

20:20

75′ – Pinwheel substitutions

Changes on both sides, with Barcelona no longer pushing convinced, but attacking by inertia. Roma careful not to concede the sixth goal.

20:15

70′ – Halfway through the second half and Roma holding up

Several changes for Barcelona which shows no signs of slowing down, Roma which holds its ground and tries to gain ground and time.

20:08

63′ – First yellow card for Oshoala

The author of the fourth Catalan goal, Oshoala, gets the first yellow card of the match for having stopped a yellow and red restart with the bad guys.

20:03

58′ – Goal from Roma! Serturini!

Splendid diagonal from the edge of Serturini, who finds the corner and signs the 1-5 for Roma!

19:58

53′ – Manita Barcelona! Rome overwhelmed

Barcelona’s fifth goal also arrives! Third time on the near post by Guijarro, who goes into the net for the blue manita! Rome annihilated.

19:55

50′ – Roma try to take refuge in ball possession

The one-two at the turn of the interval is tremendous for a Roma on the ropes, who take refuge in ball possession to breathe and think about what to do.

19:50

46′ – Ready to go in the second half and Azulgrana poker!

Not even the time to return to the field, that Barcelona takes up 4-0! Bonmatì only needs Oshoala one ball to push on goal for the azulgrana poker!

19:35

The first half ended with Barcelona ahead 3-0 over Roma

Teams in the locker room and for Roma the psychological blow of the third goal conceded in full recovery. Barcelona unplayable: brace from Rolfo and goal from Leon.

19:33

48′ – Trio of Barcelona!

At the end of the recovery period, Barcelona’s third goal arrives! Enveloping maneuver, which leads Rolfo to push into the empty goal from two steps away for the brace and the Catalan trio!

19:30

45′ – La Ola in the stands of the Camp Nou

The stands were now packed and a big party at the end of the first half, with Ola celebrating Barcelona’s clear advantage over an impotent Roma.

19:25

40′ – Comeback now impossible, we will have to limit the deficit

The yellow and reds tried, but tonight’s Barcelona really appear to be in another category: it’s practically impossible to think of a comeback, we’ll have to limit the deficit to come out with our heads held high anyway.

19:18

33′ – Double of Barcelona!

Splendid conclusion from a standstill by Leon, who divines an elusive parable for Caesar! Rome down 2-0!

19:15

30′ – The Catalan domination continues, but the Giallorossi are not giving up

Despite the frustration for a phase of the first half that is highlighting all the difference between the two teams, Roma remain on track, conceding, but also often interrupting Barcelona’s actions.

19:10

25′ – Barcelona monologue, Roma do what they can

Azulgrana master of the game and under constant pressure, Roma which can do nothing but close ranks and restart as soon as possible.

19:05

20′ – Roma try to react but reveal themselves

Now Roma have no alternatives and generously try to move forward, looking for depth for Giacinti, but at the same time exposing themselves to the deadly counterattacks of the Catalans.

18:56

11′ – Barcelona ahead!

Barcelona unlocks it with Rolfwho after a beating and hitting finds the volley for the Catalan 1-0!

18:55

10′ – Signals from Rome

After a somewhat contracted start, first offensive maneuvers by Spugna’s girls: Serturini kicks wide on Giugliano’s serve, which then also inspires Giacinti’s deep attack, anticipated by goalkeeper Panos.

18:50

5′ – Launch of the azulgrana

Barcelona immediately flat out, very active Hansens, who immediately tests Caesar’s reflexes,

18:45

1′ – Off to Barcelona-Rome!

The referee Huseein blows the whistle, it starts again from 10 in Rome in favor of Barça!

18:42

Ovation for Andressa and Losada

At the entrance to the field for the teams there was an ovation from the Azulgrana public for the beloved ex Andressa and above all Losada. Barcelona does not forget.

18:35

Warm-up complete, the start is approaching

The teams finished warming up on the pitch and went to the changing rooms to get ready to enter the pitch.

18:30

There is also the president Ludovica Mantovani

Also present in the stands of the Nou Campo, with great pride, representing the movement, Ludovica Mantovani, president of the FIGC Women’s Division.

18:25

Barcelona strong in numbers

Beyond the good intentions that animate the Giallorossi team, the comeback from a statistical point of view will be really difficult: in the entire season played so far, Barcelona have lost only one match, with Bayern, in the Champions League group stage. Then only victories in all other matches played.

18:20

Teams on the field for warm-up

While the stands of the Camp Nou are gradually filling up, the girls from Rome and Barcelona are on the pitch for the pre-match warm-up. Kick-off set for 6.45pm.

18:10

Women’s Rome, Spugna: “Intelligent madness will be needed”

The words of the technician of yellow and red on the eve of the second leg of UEFA Women’s Champions League against Barcelona. (READ MORE)

18:00

The official formations of Barcelona and Rome Women

BARCELONA (4-3-3): Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Mapi Leon, Rolfo; Bonmatì, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo. Available: Coll, Font, Codina, Jana, Crnogorevic, Torrejon, Geyse, Bruna, Nuria, Engen, Ramirez, Lopez. Trainer: Giraldez

ROMA (4-4-2): Caesar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Serturini, Giugliano, Losada, Haavi; Giacinti, Andressa Alves. Available: Merolla, Ohrstrom, Di Guglielmo, Cinotti, Landstrom, Glionna, Selerud, Greggi, Kollmats, Kramzar. Trainer: Sponge.

Barcelona – Camp Nou