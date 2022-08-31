The world is becoming more digital and many things can happen much faster and in real time. Betting is no exception, given the rise of live betting at non GamStop bookmakers. Football is a sport that is extremely suitable for live betting. We help you to bet the best during football matches and other sports. On this page we explain where you can bet live, which are the best bookmakers for live football betting and what the advantages and the possible stumbling blocks are. Finally, you give tips to help determine your strategy.

Types of Live Betting on Football at Non GamStop Sports Sites

Football is by far the most popular sport worldwide for online betting – this also applies to live betting. Every day you can place live bets on football matches worldwide for 24 hours.

If you want to bet live on football, there are plenty of options, there are often hundreds of live bets that you can close within 90 (+ injury time) minutes that the game is played. We list the most popular live bets for you, which are split into clear sections. You certainly won’t find this classification on non GamStop betting sites, but we created it to show newbies what types they may face.

Goals

Next team to score, who will score (specific player), total number of goals, how to score.

Violations

Which team commits the next violation, which player/team receives the next yellow/red card.

Proposition Bets

Next occurrence (what happens first: throw-in, corner, card, goal, penalty, free kick, nothing), total number of corners, next corner, next throw-in, most corners, first to 6 corners, first to 7 corners.

Live Stream

Live betting on football becomes a lot more attractive with bookmakers that offer a wide range of live streams. This can be football, but certainly also other sports such as tennis, ice hockey and basketball. These live streams are most likely included in the live betting screen of a sports betting site not on GamStop. This is very useful, because the developments of the match will be visible to you when placing your bets. This information is very valuable and helps you make the right decisions. In addition, this way you can watch live sports very cheaply. Often you only need to have a small amount in your account to be able to watch these live streams.

What Are the Possible Pitfalls in Live betting at Non GamStop Bookmakers?

Live betting on sports matches at non GamStop bookmakers makes it extra exciting, of course, because you can react immediately to what happens in a game. Live betting sounds like the ideal way to react to the game’s events! However, there are some drawbacks associated with it. Most importantly, you run the risk of not following the match completely live in real time. This allows you to bet on things that have already happened or you are lagging behind or the facts.

You think you are completely up to date, but the stream is a few seconds behind, this often happens with online live streams, but, of course, this doesn’t happen with the live TV matches. That is why it is always better to follow the games live on television.

Top Tips for Successful Live Betting

Thanks to the following tips, you can get good profits from sports betting in the long run.

Focus on One Game

With live betting it is important that you do not choose 10 matches, but focus on one or two at most, otherwise it is not easy to keep up with. Therefore, only place your live bets on the matches you really watch and follow and have done your homework.

Take a Look at the Stats

Being a real statistics geek can bring big wins in the non GamStop bookmakers world. The more you know about the teams, the better you can estimate who will ultimately win and how. This offers many options in live betting, does a team always put enormous pressure and therefore have many corners? Betting at corners in live betting is then interesting. Does Sergio Ramos play? Then there is a greater chance that a yellow or even red card will fall for the team where he plays.

Manage Your Bankroll

Bankroll management is one of the basic pillars of successful live betting, this means that you divide the amount you have to place bets over 20 to 100 bets, so you run less risk of losing everything hit when you get it wrong. As an example, let’s say you have €2,000 for yourself to play with, then divide this between 10 bets of €200 or 100 of €20. This partly depends on your playing handle, do you set a lot of ACCA bets or prefer single bets? With bankroll management, it is also wise to keep track of everything as described above.

Take Advantage of the Varying Odds

Conversely, it is true that you can also greatly benefit from varying odds. Due to the course of the game, certain odds will actually go up during the match. If you expect a comeback, for example from a team that falls behind, you can benefit from much higher odds. A potential pitfall when placing live bets is that you get too excited and get carried away by the game. Prevent this by making a good plan in advance.

Develop Your Own Plan

Decide in advance what kind of bets you want to bet on. If you make some kind of plan in advance, you don’t have to browse during the game for that one prediction that comes true for you. Also have an exit strategy, then you know when you should stop betting. Also, you should define your end goal. For example, winning one bet per week is enough. When creating your plan, don’t forget to identify the sources from which you’ll get your information. Twitter can be useful, as well if there is a blog for your sports betting site.

