Live blog about the game Germany – Colombia at the Women’s World Cup

live blog

As of: 07/29/2023 6:12 p.m

After the exciting World Cup opener against Morocco, the German footballers want to step up their game. Opponent in the second group game on Sunday (07/30/2023) is Colombia. Everything you need to know about the game in the sportschau.de live blog.

6:09 p.m

Borjas whistles second German World Cup game

Tori Penso was a referee from the USA in the 6-0 win against Morocco. FIFA has nominated Melissa Borjas from Honduras to referee against Colombia.

3:50 p.m

Magull: Colombian hardness “not a big issue”

The Colombian hardness was the topic around the German team in the past few days. After the South Americans’ friendly against Ireland was abandoned for being “excessively tough”, they have had a dubious reputation. But Lina Magull has heard enough about it: “We’re not making such a big deal out of it,” said the German playmaker at the match day press conference on Saturday morning (July 29, 2023), but she wants to part with the ball earlier than usual so as not to overdo it to get on your socks. “But if it hurts from time to time, it’s okay. I’m good at something too.”

2:05 p.m

Germany against Colombia – live in the sports show

The second group game of the German soccer team in Sydney against Colombia will kick off at 11.30 a.m. CEST. The game will be broadcast live on the first and on sportschau.de. The full length of the game can also be heard in the audio live stream. In addition, our live ticker keeps you up to date.

11:45 a.m

Striker Popp in focus

Alexandra Popp was already in top form and in a goal mood at the European Championships a year ago. It’s no different in Australia.

8:20 a.m

A tailor-made start: DFB team celebrates 6-0 gala

There’s no better start to a tournament: the DFB team won 6-0 against Morocco.

04:00 a.m

From Frohms to Popp – these are the German World Cup players

All information about the German World Cup squad.

This topic in the program: The First | Sports show FIFA Women’s World Cup | 07/30/2023 | 06:15 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

