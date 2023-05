The 48th Hypo all-around meeting will take place in Götzis on the Whitsun weekend. Among others, Olympic champion Damian Warner is trying to break the magic mark of 9,000 points or even set a new world record. The meeting can currently be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Vorarlberg.ORF.at keeps you up to date with a live blog from the Mösle Stadium.

